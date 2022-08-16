Backhausdance Named Resident Dance Company for Temecula Presents

Share this:

Backhausdance, Orange County’s award-winning contemporary dance company led by Newport Beach resident Jennifer Backhaus, has performed in traditional theater venues such as the Irvine Barclay, and they’ve created site-specific dance programs at such venues as Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar, the Newport Beach Civic Center green and the Orange County Museum of Art.

Now, the dance troupe is heading for wine country.

Backhausdance has been named the residence dance company for Temecula Presents beginning in the 2022 – 2023 season. As the Temecula Presents resident dance company, Backhausdance will reportedly create and premiere works of company and guest choreographers, hold open rehearsals, present master classes, K-12 and college/university level education programs, workshops for all ages, and special pop-up performances.

Jennifer Backhaus, founder and artistic director, will present periodic lectures and related academic programs in areas of dance, performing arts, and production to educators, students, professionals, and all arts enthusiasts in the community and throughout the region.

As a preview to launching the fall residency, Backhausdance and Temecula Presents are collaborating to hold a Summer Pop-Up Weekend Workshop August 20-21.

The classes will be offered for experienced dancers, families, multigenerational and all-abilities. Classes will be held at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater and the dance studio.

Backhausdance will open the Temecula Presents dance season with a performance on Saturday, November 19 at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater. The program will feature world premieres of work designed for the company by noted guest choreographers as well as pieces by Jennifer Backhaus and Amanda Kay White, Backhausdance associate artistic director.

Master classes and workshops will be held in schools and the community during the week of November 14, prior to rehearsals and technical production for the Saturday night performance.

“We’re so inspired and thrilled to have this opportunity to choreograph, perform new work and engage with the entire community. It’s a dream come true as we begin our 20th season,” stated Backhaus.

According to Chariss Turner, manager of the Old Town Temecula Community Theater, Backausdance’s performance in November 2021, which opened the theater’s 17th season, was nearly sold-out, and their master class filled the dance studio.

Backhausdance is the recipient of 10 Lester Horton Awards from the Dance Resource Center of Los Angeles for achievements in choreography, design and performance, quickly propelling the company to the forefront of contemporary dance in Southern California. In 2012 Backhausdance was honored by Arts Orange County with the Outstanding Arts Organization Award.

Visit www.backhausdance.org to learn more.