OC Community Foundation Reports Record Year for Granting

The Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) has awarded grants and scholarships totaling $102 million for the year ended June 30, 2020—the organization’s highest annual total ever.

This year’s granting, up nearly 50 percent from the prior year, exceeds the Foundation’s prior high for annual granting of $79 million achieved in Fiscal Year 2018.

Cumulative granting since OCCF’s inception in 1989 now stands at $732 million, which represents a major step towards OCCF’s ambitious goal of reaching $1 billion in total grants and scholarships by 2024.

Reaching this milestone would make OCCF one of only 35 community foundations across the nation to do so.

“We are awestruck by the generosity of our community in these unprecedented times,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO, OCCF. “We are honored to partner with Orange County’s passionate donors to provide a lifeline of support to local nonprofits and the vulnerable residents they serve, especially in the wake of the pandemic.”

OCCF’s annual granting places the Foundation in the top one percent in grantmaking among U.S. community foundations. OCCF grants a greater proportion of its assets than all but nine other community foundations in the country.

