OC Community Foundation’s Tracy Branson Named Nonprofit CFO of the Year

Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation has announced that its chief financial officer of 30 years, Tracy Branson, has been named CFO of the Year by the Orange County Business Journal for the nonprofit sector.

Since joining OCCF in 1991, Branson has played a pivotal role in OCCF’s emergence as one of the largest and fastest-growing community foundations in the nation. As a key executive, Branson has helped propel OCCF to top-tier status among more than 780 U.S. community foundations, ranking in the top seven percent in assets with $500 million in charitable funds and the top two percent in annual granting activity.

OCCF has granted more than $200 million in the past two years and a total of $830 million since its inception to nonprofits in Orange County, across the nation and around the world.

The CFO of the Year award is one of Orange County’s premier business events to honor financial executives in five categories: Public, Private, Not-for-Profit, Rising Star, and Lifetime Achievement. Each outstanding award recipient promotes and supports excellence in financial reporting, establishes procedures and sets an example of ethical behavior throughout their organization, manages growth, employs efficiencies, ensures a solid financial position, and contributes to the advancement of their industry and community.

This year’s honorees represented some of Orange County’s top companies, including Vizio, Inc., Virgin Galactic, Tilly’s, OCCF, and Landmark Health LLC.

“Tracy represents the best of both the head and the heart,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “After more than three decades with OCCF, she continues to inspire our staff, board, donors and nonprofit partners with her expertise, dedication and selfless service to our community. This honor is a well-earned recognition of the legacy she continues to create in Orange County, and we’re all the better because of her.”

OCCF is recognized as the center of gravity for Orange County philanthropy, acting as an unparalleled resource for local philanthropists and their families for more than 30 years by offering unique insights, deep knowledge, and a diverse array of tools to support both lifetime and legacy giving.

To learn more about the Orange County Community Foundation, visit www.oc-cf.org.