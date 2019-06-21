Off the Menu: Chef Pascal Returns, Flower Child Debuts

Share this:

Chef Pascal Launches Sunday Rosé Dinners

After battling some serious health issues, Chef Pascal Olhats has returned to Café Jardin at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar to launch Sunday Rosé Dinners.

Why “Rosé”?

“I am not sure if you are like me, but ‘rosé wine’ for me is a symbol of a relaxed time, it is refreshing and cools you off from a heated day or hard-working week,” said Chef Pascal. “It also reminds me of the good days under the sun of the South of France. This menu, with a French Provencal accent, is the appropriate pairing and it goes well with the view of these colorful surroundings of the gardens. My goal is for you to have a perfect end to Sunday and start the following week in “Bonne humeur!”

Chef Pascal’s “Comfort Fine-Cuisine” is a prix fixe menu that starts with a special “Greeting” pink cocktail to enjoy during a pre-dinner stroll through the Gardens.

Once you sit down, enjoy a first course featuring a Crudits Basket of seasonal vegetables and Mediterranean dips inspired by San Tropez.

Second course is a choice of Pascal’s famous Onion Soup with a touch of port wine, a Lyonnaise Salad, or Chilled Champagne Poached Kumiai Oysters.

Third course is a choice of three entrees: Free Range Chicken Breast Provencal,

Slow Cooked Short Rib Bourguignon, or Poached Filet of Sole with Mushroom Seafood Chardonnay. You can also get Thyme Crusted Chilean Sea Bass for an additional $10.

Dessert has four options: Melted Brie on Toasted Walnut Bread with Strawberry Fig Chutney, Chocolate Chestnut Torte with Berry Compote, Peach Melba with Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream and Poached Peach & Raspberry Sauce, and Macanese Egg Tart with Roasted Pistachios & Crème Anglaise.

A 16oz carafe of French Rosé is available for $18.

Four course dinner is $60. You can also omit the second course or dessert course and pay $52. Either dinner includes Garden admission.

For reservations, call (949) 673-0033 or email [email protected].

Flower Child Grows in Newport Beach

Another new restaurant has opened in Newport Beach, and it’s a perfect fit for Newport’s healthy lifestyle image.

Flower Child has opened its third So Cal location and first in Orange County at The Bluffs Shopping Center at MacArthur and Bison. This fast-casual eatery is has become known for accommodating all dietary needs, from vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free to Paleo and Keto.

Each item at Flower Child is made-to-order from scratch using fresh and responsibly sourced ingredients. In addition to its famous Avocado Hummus, Flower Child’s menu includes Bowls such as Mother Earth, made with ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, pistachio pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette and hemp seeds.

You can also get Salads such as the Skinny Cobb, Wraps made with house-baked, gluten-free pita, and Entrées such as Roasted Broccoli with lemon and parmesan crumb—a Newport Beach exclusive.

I popped in for lunch on Wednesday around 1 p.m. to avoid the lunchtime parking lot jam and easily found a parking spot.

Once inside, friendly counter assistants walked me through the menu and suggested some popular items. I ordered the avocado hummus ($8) with sweet corn, radish, clementine and pumpkin seeds, and the Mother Earth bowl ($10.95) with added chicken ($3.95).

The avocado hummus arrived within a couple of minutes of sitting down. It came with tringles of warm pita bread, perfect for dipping in the green mixture. The flavor was brilliant, and the pumpkin seeds adding a nice crunch.

The Mother Earth bowl included a generous amount of sliced chicken. Once I mixed all the ingredients together, I had a hearty and tasty lunch that did not taste as healthy as I knew it was.

The food was colorful, the staff friendly, and the vibe was energetic yet casual. I’ll be back soon to try more items.

Flower Child is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit iamaflowerchild.com.