Pacific Wine & Food Classic Returns to Newport Dunes August 17 & 18

Share this:

We’re still two months away from the Pacific Wine & Food Classic (this third annual event returns to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18), but the lineup of chefs, restaurants and wineries has just been announced and it’s an impressive list.

More than 60 restaurants and a dozen wineries, not to mention craft breweries and spirits purveyors, will be on hand over the two-day event.

Other amenities: a Silent Disco by Celebrity Cruises, a Wine Lounge by Dacor Luxury Kitchen Appliances, a Bubble Bar featuring G.H. Mumm., a welcoming Lillet Spritz, Dole Whip frosty treats, the Maker’s Mark truck and a bourbon experience, and sips from the Absolut Elyx Bar.

Looking for a luxury experience? New this year is the Luxe VIP Package starting at $2,800 for a group of six for either Saturday or Sunday. You get your own Private Luxe Lounge with comfortable seating on the sand overlooking the bay, a bucket of chilled bottled water, security to ensure private access only, and a 30-minute tour of the bay on a Mahogonite finished bay cruiser on the day of the event.

Early Bird tickets are available through July 31. Early Bird General Admission tickets are $109 for Saturday, August 17 and $99 for Sunday, August 18. Early Bird VIP Admission tickets are $159 for Saturday, August 17 and $149 for Sunday, August 18. VIP tickets include one-hour early admission at 1 p.m. and access to the Grassy VIP Gazebo Courtyard featuring exclusive bites and cocktail offerings.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pacificwineandfood.com.

After perusing the list of participating restaurants, I’m pleased to see many of my favorites have been included, such as Farmhouse at Roger’s Garden, Harley Laguna Beach, Mixed Bakery, Olea, Provenance, Terrace by Mix Mix, Bluewater Grill, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Chianina Steakhouse, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Haute Productions, Puesto, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store, Five Crowns, SOL Mexican Cocina, Sushi Roku, Tackle Box, and Toast Kitchen & Bakery.

Among the breweries scheduled to pour is my favorite, Towne Park Brew Co., and the new Helmsman Ale House (going in where Newport Beach Brew Co. once stood).