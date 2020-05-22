Memorial Day Weekend Menus To-Go in Newport Beach

Share this:

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer BBQ season, even though summer doesn’t technically start for a few more weeks.

If you’re grilling this weekend, you don’t need to stand six feet from the grill. You also don’t even need to use your barbecue, because local restaurants are serving special Memorial Day meals to-go all weekend.

Here’s our list of what some Newport Beach restaurants have in store for hungry diners this weekend.

Bello

Take a virtual and tasty trip to Italy this weekend courtesy of Bello, which is now selling frozen pizzas. These Neapolitan brick-oven pizzas are a take-and-bake product. Chefs Sandro Nardone and Frank DeLoach cook the pizza in a wood-burning oven until it’s about 80 percent done, and then allow it to cool completely before vacuum-sealing and freezing it. Bring it home, pop the pizza in the oven, and presto: custom pizza at home. Bello is also offering Mimosas, Italian Bloody Marys, and Sparkling Rosé to go. Bello is open daily from noon to 7:30 p.m. Call (949) 520-7191 or visit bellobysandronardone.com.

Billy’s at the Beach

Billy’s at the Beach is throwing a Memorial Day Bash this Saturday and Sunday with live dockside entertainment from 2 to 5 p.m., patio BBQ, cocktails at the patio bar and dockside cocktail service. Billy’s is open daily from noon to 6:30 p.m. for take-out. Call (949) 722-1100 or visit BillysAtTheBach.net.

Café Jardin

Chef Pascal Olhats and Chef Jessica Roy have a “Stay Home and Grill” Memorial Day BBQ Provencal-style for $110 that includes herb goat cheese salad; marinated peppers, zucchini, red onion, tomato; steamed corn on the cob; six baby lamb chops w/herb de Provence; shrimps on skewers; two pork sausages; olive tapenade, Provencal style; French baguette ready to bake. Place order and pre-payment by calling no later than Friday at (949) 673-0033. Pick up Saturday 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. or Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Address: 608 Dahlia Avenue in Corona del Mar. Visit pascalrestaurants.com.

Fable & Spirit

Fable & Spirit recently reopened for take-out, and while they don’t have a special Memorial Day menu, one of OC’s best new restaurants is serving its globally inspired dishes this weekend from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Orders may be placed between noon and 6 p.m. Saturday & Sunday (closed on Monday, Memorial Day). Contactless curbside pick-up can be requested when placing orders, or pick up your order on their patio. Visit fableandspirit.com for complete menu.

Il Barone

Chef Franco Barone wants to make grilling easy this weekend with fresh prime steaks, prime burger, smoked pancetta patties, chicken, pork chops, Sicilian sausage, and more. Pre-order by Friday. You can also off of their to-go menu, which features all yout Il Barone favorites, including their famous Faccia Ri Veccia: thin focaccia, filled with imported crescenza cheese, topped with Parma prosciutto, with a white truffle oil drizzle. Visit https://www.ilbaroneristorante.com.

Lido Bottle Works

Chef Amy Lebrun has a weekend BBQ kit that feeds up to four people for $60. The kit includes 1 lb of chimichurri marinated Prime Flank Steak, four each Garlic Herbed marinated Shrimp skewers, four each White Corn on the Cob (dehusked), one qt Potato Salad, one Summer Gem Salad, and four Chocolate Chip Cookies. Visit https://lidobottleworks.com/shop.

Mayur Cuisine of India

The Mayur (Peacock) is the National Bird of India—a symbol of beauty, joy, grace and love. Those are also ingredients that go into the cuisine of Mayur in Corona del Mar. Critically acclaimed by Zagat and the So Cal Restaurant Writer’s Association, Mayur features North Indian cuisine. Many Mayur favorite are available this weekend, including Tandoor entrees and the fabulous chicken tikka. And for Memorial Day weekend, every order includes a free bottle of Indian beer. Call (949) 675-6622 or visit https://mayur-cuisine-of-india.business.site.

Olea

Olea has a Memorial Day meal package that serves six people for $169 and includes a large family-style lettuce and herbed goat cheese salad, two herb salmon filets, two 24 oz ribeye steaks, rustic mashed potatoes, farmers market vegetables, and oatmeal cookies. Orders can be picked up Sunday or Monday between 1 and 3 p.m. Bottles of wine and craft cocktails also available to go. Visit OleaNewportBeach.com.

Provenance

Chef Cathy Pavlos is offering special Grill Kits and adult beverages to go this weekend. Bottles of wine and champagne are 50 percent off. Featured cocktail is a Strawberry Daiquiri “Cocktail in a Pouch” made with Flor de Cana Rum, Caribbean Pineapple Liquor, Strawberry Puree and Lime. The Grill Kits feature meals for two ($35.95) with a choice of two proteins including Santa Maria-Style smoked Pork Tenderloin, Chicken Breast or Dark Beer-Poached bratwurst. Meal for four ($67.95) adds tri-tip as an option. Each meal comes with a choice of two sides. Provenance also offers Burger Kits featuring a hand-ground blend of Shortribs, Rib Eye Steak, Beef Tri Tip and Kobe Beef. Dinner entree specials and regular weekly takeaway menu offerings also available. Orders must be placed by calling (949) 718-0477, for pick-up on Saturday or Sunday (restaurant closed on Memorial Day). Visit www.provenanceoc.com.

Sushi Roku

Make Memorial Day Weekend special with Sushi Roku’s Family Pack ($98), Family Hot Pack ($98), Hand Roll Pack ($120), and Mini Hand Roll Pack ($65). Available for curbside pick-up for lunch and dinner, each Family Pack feeds up to four guests with a diverse menu that unites traditional Japanese cuisine and vibrant global flavors with the seasonal bounty of California. Add Bake-at-Home Chocolate Chip Cookies to complete the experience ($18/dozen). Guests who order for pick-up may also purchase wine and sake by the bottle for 50 percent off regular price. Sushi Roku is offering its Fusion, Lychee Imperial, Heat Of The Dragon, Yuzu Margarita, Old Fashioned and Negroni to-go. Call (949) 706-3622 or visit www.sushiroku.com.

Taco Rosa

Taco Rosa is offering BBQ Kits to make your Memorial Day Weekend grilling a little more exciting. The BBQ Kit options include BBQ Tacos al Pastor ($40) with pastor-marinated thinly sliced filets, queso mixto, chopped white onion, cilantro, dozen tortillas and salsa jalapeño; BBQ Tacos Asada ($50) with seasoned skirt steak, queso mixto, chopped white onion, ½ bunch of cilantro, dozen tortillas and salsa jalapeño; and BBQ Chicken Breast ($45) with chicken breasts, queso mixto, pico mesa, crema Mexicana, queso fresco, dozen tortillas and salsa jalapeño. Each kit serves four guests and must be ordered by 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 for curbside pick-up at Taco Rosa Newport Beach on Sunday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call (949) 720-0980 or visit www.tacorosa.com.

Tavern House

Tavern House is having fun this weekend with Baby Back Ribs, Sausages and BBQ Chicken teamed up with the famous Jalapeno Cornbread, BBQ Beans, Thyme Fries and Honey-Mustard Coleslaw. Individual and large family size party packs available.

Try the BBQ Combo Plate ($30) with Half Rack Bourbon-Chipotle Baby Back Ribs, BBQ Chicken & Andouille Sausage, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, and Jalapeno-Cheddar Cornbread. For drinks, try the Partida Watermelon Margaritas and Fresh Lemonade laced with Tito’s Vodka. For Sunday Brunch, Tavern House is featuring BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches and Pulled Pork Benedict with Tabasco Hollandaise. Call (949) 673-8464 or visit https://www.tavernhousekb.com.

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

The Winery’s Chef Yvon Goetz has created an Aloha Menu for curbside pick-up. The meal begins with a White Shrimp & Tropical Fruit Salad served with Hawaiian Slaw and Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. Guests then have a choice of two entrée options, including Slow-Cooked Kalua Pork & Cabbage, Macadamia Nut-Crusted Mahi Mahi with Lemongrass Butter, and Hawaiian Chicken Kebabs, all served with Hawaiian Macaroni Salad and Sticky White Rice. The meal ends with a decadent Pineapple Upside-Down Cake! This Aloha Meal serves two guests and is priced at $89. Guests may also purchase wines by the bottle or craft cocktails to accompany their meals. Call (949) 999-6622. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance for pick-up at The Winery this Saturday and Sunday between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Visit www.thewineryrestaurants.com.

Zinc Cafe & Market

Great food, thoughtful people and a beautiful environment is what Zinc strives for every day. The Laguna Beach location is open 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and serves a variety of baked goods, omelets, sandwiches and soups to-go. The Corona del Mar location opens on Memorial Day, May 25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a similar menu. Call (949) 719-9462 or visit https://www.zinccafe.com.