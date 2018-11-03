Off the Menu Side Dish: Baseball and Lobsters

Share this:

Cannery Restaurant Hits Grand Slam

The World Series is almost over, but The Cannery Restaurant plans to continue baseball season into the New Year. In fact, the restaurant has hit a grand slam with its 15th annual Hot Stove League Dinner Series hosted by Cannery Seafood of the Pacific and Angels Baseball Chairman Dennis Kuhl.

According to The Cannery, this unique four-part dinner series allows you to get your baseball fix during the offseason. Each event features a cocktail meet and greet with a special guest speaker, an intimate three-course dinner with wine pairings, and then the guest speaker sharing their favorite baseball stories and life experiences.

Leading off the series is Jane Leavy on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Leavy is an American sportswriter and feature writer formerly with the Washington Post. She writes mainly about baseball. She is the author of the 1990 comic novel “Squeeze Play,” which was called “the best novel ever written about baseball” by Entertainment Weekly. Her latest book, “The Big Fella: Babe Ruth and the World He Created,” was just released.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Madden, a former coach with the Angels, is the special guest in December. Dusty Baker, former outfielder with the Los Angeles Dodgers and former manager of the Washington Nationals, comes to The Cannery in January. The season closes with former ballplayer and broadcaster Ron Fairly in February.

Each dinner is limited to 50 guests. The cost of the series is $999 per person, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit the Angels Baseball Foundation’s youth programs.

For more information, email Cannery General Manager Alyssa McDiarmid at [email protected] or call The Cannery at (949) 566-0060.

Stuff the Lobster Instead of the Bird

By popular demand, Bluewater Grill is bringing back its famous New England-inspired holiday offering by telling diners to “Stuff the Lobster Instead of the Bird!”

Starting November 13, Bluewater Grill will serve a signature, sustainably harvested version of Holiday Baked Stuffed Maine Lobster, which is a family feast that originated in Boston-area seafood restaurants and has since become a popular New England holiday tradition.

On November 13, enjoy a special tasting event with a whole Maine lobster stuffed with a special shrimp and buttery panko-crumb stuffing and served with choice of New England or Manhattan Clam Chowder, two sides, unlimited fresh sourdough bread and a Bluewater bib for just $40.

Paired with the feast will be two hand-picked Sauvignon Blancs: Oyster Bay from New Zealand, and a St. Supery from Napa Valley.

Can’t make it to the Nov. 13 event? Don’t worry, you can order the Holiday Baked Stuffed Main Lobster off the menu throughout November and December for the same price, minus the wine pairings—although the wines are available to purchase by the glass.

“In keeping with our mission to practice 100 percent responsible harvesting and purchasing, a menu offering involving sustainable Maine lobster is a natural,” explained Bluewater Grill co-founder Jimmy Ulcickas. “The Maine lobster industry is the model of a well-managed fishery, ensuring that both lobster populations and the environment are protected for generations to come. Maine harvesters were environmentally conscious and ‘eco-friendly’ long before it was fashionable. They harvest their lobsters the same careful way they have for over 125 years—by hand, one trap at a time, thus protecting lobster quality and the marine environment.”

Visit bluewatergrill.com for details.