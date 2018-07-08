Charity Spotlight: Operation Underground Railroad Gala Nets $300K

On Saturday evening, May 19, the Operation Underground Railroad Gala took place at the Newport Beach Country Club. The evening was hosted by Mike Tomlin, Head Coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The event featured special guest speakers Marisol Nichols from The CW’s hit show “Riverdale,” Jim Caviezel from the motion picture “The Passion of the Christ,” and Tim Ballard, CEO and Founder of Operation Underground Railroad.

In addition, there was a special performance of “Shine On Me” delivered by the Southern California Children’s Chorus.

The gala raised approximately $300,000 for this important Anaheim-based organization that’s paving the way for permanent eradication of child sex trafficking. In just four years of existence, O.U.R. has rescued 1,200 trafficking victims and assisted in the arrests of more than 500 suspected traffickers around the world.

As part of the event, Ballard gave attendees a sneak peek of a documentary recently made about O.U.R. called Operation Toussaint, to be released this summer. You can go to ourfilm.org to view the trailer and sign up for updates on release dates.

Visit OURRescue.org for more information.