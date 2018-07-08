Charity Spotlight: Laguna Playhouse Gala Raises $1.7M

The Laguna Playhouse raised $1.7 Million at their annual gala held on May 12, 2018 at Fashion Island Hotel in Newport Beach.

Attended by 400 playhouse patrons, the sold-out event featured a VIP Sponsors Reception, an elegant dinner, live and silent auction, entertainment and a special performance by “Phantom of the Opera” star Davis Gaines.

Honored at the event were the Moulton Family and South Coast Plaza.

“A big thank you to Gala Honorees Jared Mathis (great-grandson of Nellie Gail Moulton) and the Moulton Family for announcing their $1 million gift toward renovations which will restore the beauty and vitality of the Moulton Theatre,” said Ellen Richard, Laguna Playhouse Executive Director.

The one-million-dollar gift by the Moulton Family was inspired by the generosity of the City of Laguna Beach providing a grant for improvements over five years and the family’s desire to reflect its appreciation of the city with their gift.

The Fashion Island Hotel was transformed into a glamourous backdrop to this memorable and inspiring evening which began with a VIP Sponsors Reception and private performance by “Phantom of the Opera Star” Davis Gaines, who continued to entertain guests throughout the night. Members of the Playhouse Youth Theatre Conservatory joined Gaines in performing “Day by Day.”

Chair of the Board of Trustees Paul Singarella kicked off the honoree portion of the night with a historical introduction about the Moultons. He welcomed Mathis to the stage, while a historical video played which provided a unique glimpse into how the nearly 100-year-old theatre came to be. It paid tribute to a pioneer of the arts and philanthropist, Nellie Gail Moulton, the major benefactor to the building of Laguna Playhouse’s Moulton Theatre.

Mathis currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Laguna Playhouse and is Chair of Laguna College of Art and Design. He serves as CEO of the Moulton Company along with his cousin, Scott Barnes, CFO and a supporter of Laguna Playhouse.

“We are truly honored and humbled to be recognized by The Laguna Playhouse,” said Mathis. “Our family and The Moulton Company is dedicated to honoring and building on Nellie Gail’s vision and commitment through faithful service and support.”

South Coast Plaza also received recognition and was honored for its role since its creation 50 years ago in supporting arts, theatre and culture throughout Orange County.

The event was co-chaired by Laguna Playhouse Season Producer Lisa Hale, Annee Della Donna and Board of Trustee Jamie Walters El Erian. Major Sponsors for the event were South Coast Plaza, Lisa Hale, Joe Hanauer, Jamie El-Erian, Nolet’s Spirits, Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, Heather and Paul Singarella.

