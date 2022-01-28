Speak Up Newport Hosts Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung on Wednesday, Feb. 9

Share this:

The City Council’s annual goal setting session to discuss and set the goals and priorities for the coming year will be on January 29, 2022.

Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager, will condense the City Council discussion into a summary of the City’s goals and priorities for 2022 at the Speak Up Newport meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 5 to 6 p.m. via Zoom.

There will be an opportunity to ask Grace questions by submitting questions in advance or during the Zoom webinar.

Due to the state mask mandate and current COVID restrictions on live meetings at the Civic Center Community Room, this month’s program will be via Zoom. Please note the start time will be 5 p.m. this month.

If you have a question you would like to ask the speaker please send to:

[email protected].

Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the Zoom program.

To participate in this FREE Webinar please register at: http://www.SpeakUpNewport.com/2022-goals.