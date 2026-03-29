Pacific Symphony Celebrates Year of the Fire Horse at 10th Annual Lunar New Year Gala and Concert

In celebration of the Year of the Fire Horse, Pacific Symphony hosted its 10th Annual Lunar New Year Gala and Concert on Saturday, February 21, 2026, raising over $300,000 for the Symphony’s artistic endeavors, music education, and community engagement programs.

The formal cultural dinner in South Coast Plaza’s Jewel Court welcomed more than 210 guests for an exciting prelude to the beloved Lunar New Year Concert in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

The event was hosted by Pacific Symphony Board Members and Co-Chairs Carol Choi, Mei Yen Chang, Nancy Wong, and Charlie and Ling Zhang, and supported by Presenting Sponsor Hoag and Sponsor South Coast Plaza.

Pacific Symphony also welcomed honored guests, including City of Irvine Councilmember William Go, District 2 Ambassador Jennifer Choi, and Dr. Kenneth Chang from Hoag Hospital.

“The annual Lunar New Year concert and celebration is extremely meaningful to me because it is a direct representation of the unifying power of music across cultures and communities,” said Music Director Laureate Carl St.Clair. “The luminous spirit of this year’s Fire Horse was brought to life through the collaborative effort of our orchestra, numerous musicians, and participants.”

“We are honored to bring the rich tapestry of tradition to life through this inspirational Lunar Year celebration alongside Pacific Symphony to honor the universal language of music,” said Co-Chair Charlie Zhang. “The essence of community within the concert hall brought utter joy, inspiration, and healing to all in attendance.”

The Year of the Fire Horse signifies strength, freedom, and spirited perseverance, with the element of fire illuminating these qualities even further. For the dinner, Pacific Symphony welcomed 210 guests to gather around the Fire Horse that stood tall in the center of South Coast Plaza’s Jewel Court.

Showered with décor custom designed by Larissa, the space was adorned with red and gold accents, representing courage and confidence. Lanterns and Chinese yuan coins dripped from the ceiling to welcome prosperity and good fortune, with tables surrounding the Fire Horse each abundantly decorated with intricate orange orchids, fresh oranges, and gold accents incorporated through cutlery and napkins. The design intentionally reflected the elegance, refinement, and nobility of the Fire Horse.

As guests entered the awe-inspiring setting, beautiful performances by Pacific Symphony Concertmaster Dennis Kim, Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra, and The Three Tenors captured their senses.

Guests experienced a bold, flavorful menu curated by 24 Carrots. The first course included an Asian chopped salad with sesame dressing. The main entrée was an exquisitely plated Miso Sake Salmon with black forbidden rice, ginger-roasted broccoli, and bok choy. Dessert included a flourless chocolate cake accompanied by raspberry and chocolate mousse, milk chocolate whipped cream, and fresh berries.

All guests were gifted a Liuli crystal horse, a red scarf courtesy of Bank Irvine, Year of the Horse stationery from Hoag, and sweets from Farmhouse Chocolate. Honorary chairs were presented with Baccarat Marengo Horse figurines.

Following dinner, Pacific Symphony’s guests headed to the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, where they were greeted with music by Pacific Symphony Santiago Strings before being led into the concert hall to enjoy the 10th annual Lunar New Year performance.

“The Lunar New Year celebration was first brought to life by Pacific Symphony following a vision of our Life Director Charlie Zhang and Music Director Laureate Carl St.Clair,” said John Forsyte, president and CEO of Pacific Symphony. “It is because of this vision that Pacific Symphony continues to have the honor of engaging in new and existing donor partnerships, bringing together community members, celebrating culture, and fostering unity.”

For the Lunar New Year concert event, more than 200 community performers from Orange County and beyond joined the orchestra led by St.Clair to celebrate culture and heritage and share in the joy of live performance.

The music spanned centuries and continents, beginning with Huanzhi Li’s Spring Festival Overture and continuing through works by Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Rossini, Orff, and Samuel Ward, alongside traditional and contemporary pieces rooted in Asian musical traditions.

Pianist Xiangdong Kong performed Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, while featured soloists included jinghu player Shunxiang Zhang and Pacific Symphony Concertmaster Dennis Kim on violin.

Dance played a central role with performances by Yaya Dance Academy under the direction of Yaya Zhang and the T.O.P. Awards Dancers. The concert also highlighted the talents of young musicians and singers, including the Orange County Music and Dance Violin Studio of Wendy Castille and the American Feel Young Chorus, directed by Sam Wei-Chi Sun. Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, was featured on several major works on the program, culminating in selections from Carmina Burana and a closing performance of “America the Beautiful.”

Pacific Symphony extends its gratitude to its esteemed sponsors of the Lunar New Year concert, Hoag Hospital & Hoag Hospital Foundation, and South Coast Plaza, and the event co-chairs, Carol Choi, Mei Yen Chang, Nancy Wong, and Charlie and Ling Zhang, whose generosity strengthens Pacific Symphony’s engagement with Asian communities.

Visit www.PacificSymphony.org fort more information.