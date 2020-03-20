Palisades Announces New, Unexpected Long-Term Lease

Share this:

Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach announced on Sunday the signing of a new, ten-year lease agreement with Fluter Properties.

Landlord Russ Fluter, who had issued an eviction notice to Palisades demanding that they vacate by March 16, changed his mind unexpectedly and offered the Club a long-term lease, officials explained in the press release.

“Our future as a club is now secured and we have significant plans for the long-term health and future of Palisades Tennis Club,” Owner of Palisades Tennis Club Eric Davidson said in a prepared statement. “This is truly the best thing for the overall community, including our members and staff, and we are very pleased to maintain our current footprint and to continue to offer our world-class services and facility to the local community and global visitors.”

The Club will continue operations as before, offering 15 well-lit, professional tennis courts and a clubhouse spread across a 4.2-acre site along the Newport Beach Back Bay.

Palisades will also continue to be the home of the Orange County Breakers, part of the nationwide World Team Tennis League, and will host the upcoming Breakers season from July 12 to Aug. 2.

Prior to this, Palisades had already renewed its lease with the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach with plans to continue operations on a more limited parcel of land. Palisades and Hyatt Regency have a reciprocal relationship whereby Club members enjoy free access to the Hyatt’s three swimming pools, workout facilities and discounts at its restaurants and Hyatt guests can make use of the Club’s tennis courts.

“We plan on making some improvements and refurbishments to our clubhouse facility,” Davidson said. “In addition, we are going to enhance the employee experience so that they can continue to serve members at the highest level.”

For more information, visit PalisadesTennis.com.