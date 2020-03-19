Newport Beach Restaurants Respond to COVID-19 with Take-Out Options and Delivery Services

Share this:

Although closed for in-restaurant dining—as encouraged to prevent large gatherings and slow the spread of coronavirus—many Newport Beach eateries are instead offering to-go and delivery options as well as discounts and other services, as detailed in this list. Check back frequently for updates.

NOTE: Updated as of March 18 at 8 p.m.

To add the latest update on your restaurant’s offerings, email Off the Menu columnist Christopher Trela at [email protected]

A Market

Known for its classic deli fare and grocery options, A Market is serving up breakfast and lunch for delivery through Postmates and taking phone orders for pickup from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Additionally, food staples, like eggs, bread and entrees to heat at home, are available to purchase as well. A Market’s sister eatery, A Restaurant, is temporarily closed. (3400 W. Coast Highway, Mariner’s Mile; 949-650-6515; amarketnb.com)

Arc Butcher & Baker

Arc Butcher & Baker prides itself on delivering homestyle meals without the work. Located in the historic Cannery Village in Newport Beach, the eatery offers fresh-baked goods and coffee, “streetwiches” and salads for a quick lunch, and healthy, family-style dinners on the go. With a variety of sophisticated options to choose from, the restaurant does all the heavy lifting. Explore Arc’s menu and order online for pickup. Local delivery through DoorDash is available, depending on distance. (417 30th St., Balboa Peninsula; 949-877-0190; arcbutcherbaker.com)

Bello by Sandro Nardone

Chef Sandro Nardone presents authentic Italian food and modern dishes in a style similar to that served at the top restaurants in Italy, and now, he is offering some of his most popular offerings on Bello’s menu, including signature made-to-order, wood-fired pizzas, for curbside pickup and delivery through Grubhub and Uber Eats. (1200 Bison Ave., Newport North Shopping Center; 949-520-7191; bellobysandronardone.com;)

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

A full menu is available for takeout at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, with 20 percent off all orders called in directly to the restaurant as well as curbside pickup to limit exposure. Southern-inspired, homestyle dishes include Gulf shrimp and grits, Cajun brick chicken and more. Bottles of whiskey, wine and beer may be added to orders. (4647 MacArthur Blvd., Airport Area; 949-333-0917; bosscatkitchen-newport.com)

Café Jardin

Located at Sherman Library & Gardens, Café Jardin is offering to-go selections between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day except Saturdays. Prepared fresh daily and ready to reheat, options include grilled Scottish salmon, a baked chicken and mushroom crepe or beef short rib bourguignon, along with an appetizer of your choice and steamed seasonal vegetables. Each meal costs $30 and can be picked up at the kitchen door. Call the restaurant to place an order. (2647 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar; 949-673-0034; thesherman.org)

Fable & Spirit

Fable & Spirit Executive Chef David Shofner is offering many of his guests’ favorite dishes for curbside pickup daily from 4-8 p.m. to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home. View the new to-go menu on the restaurant’s website and call to place orders. The Irish-themed Fable & Spirit will make delivery available through Grubhub beginning March 20. (3441 Via Lido, Ste. A, Lido Marina Village area; 949-409-9913; fableandspirit.com)

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens is open for takeout orders with a variety of family-style meals that serve two or more. The seasonally-inspired dishes will change weekly and incorporate fresh ingredients. Orders placed by noon will be ready by 4 p.m. the same day. The restaurant is now using an upgraded takeout container that travels better, keeps food warmer and will be more efficient for reheating leftovers. Delivery service is in the process of being established and should be up and running soon. (2301 San Joaquin Hills Road, Corona del Mar; 949-640-1415; farmhouserg.com)

Great Maple

This Fashion Island eatery with modern American cuisine is accepting takeout orders for dinner, with 10% off to-go orders through April 10. Great Maple’s menu ranges from bacon mac and cheese to salted caramel pork ribs and maple-glazed salmon. (1133 Newport Center Drive, Fashion Island; 949-706-8282; thegreatmaple.com)

Lido Bottle Works

Between noon and 8 p.m., place an order either on the restaurant’s website or by phone to enjoy takeout or curbside pickup. Lido Bottle Works has transformed customers’ favorites into shareable portions for friends or family to enjoy together at home. The eatery is also packaging beers and wines. Pay with cash or credit; online orders must be placed by 7:45 p.m. (3408 Via Oporto, Ste. 103, Lido Marina Village; 949-529-2784; lidobottleworks.com)

Lighthouse Bayview Café

Known for its shareable dishes, soups and salads in addition to entrees from the sea and land, Lighthouse Bayview Café is offering 15% off all to-go orders that are phoned in directly to the restaurant. Call upon arrival and the eatery will bring your order out to the parking lot for added convenience. Locals may also place an order on Grubhub. With hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., diners can select from brunch and dinner dishes. (1600 W. Balboa Blvd., Balboa Peninsula; 949-933-1001; lighthousenb.com)

Marche Moderné

This French eatery has a takeout menu that changes daily, and the new dish options for the next day are available at 5 p.m. on the restaurant’s website. Orders are available for pickup from noon to 8 p.m. daily, but orders can be called ahead as early as 10 a.m. (7862 E. Pacific Coast Hwy, Crystal Cove Shopping Center; 714-434-7900; marchemoderne.net)

Mutt Lynch’s

Mutt Lynch’s is offering its popular menu for to-go orders via curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Delivery is also available through platforms including DoorDash, UberEats, Postmates and Grubhub. Call the restaurant to place your to-go orders and visit the website for delivery. (2300 W. Oceanport, Balboa Peninsula; 949-675-1556; muttlynchs.com)

Olea

To enjoy freshly made American cuisine from Olea, place a takeout order by calling the restaurant or request delivery through DoorDash; both options are available daily from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Guests who order for pickup by calling the restaurant will receive a free $25 gift card to use on their next visit. (2001 Westcliff Drive, Westcliff area; 949-287-6807; oleanewportbeach.com)

Provenance

Curbside pickup is available Tuesday through Sunday for meals from Provenance where chef Cathy Pavlos features her family’s traditional Italian recipes updated with fresh California ingredients. Her Provenance Pantry Concierge is ready with family meals such as whole lasagnas, pasta kits and Grandma Bottari’s famous Sunday Sauce. View menus on the restaurant’s website and call to place an order. (2531 Eastbluff Drive, Eastbluff Village Center; 949-718-0477; provenanceoc.com)

Red O Restaurant

In an effort to get much-needed groceries into the hands of locals, Red O Restaurant has launched the Red O Market, complete with one-hour, curbside pickup. Guests can order items like meats, eggs, fruits and vegetables, dairy and more. The Mexican eatery is also offering family meal packs—premade dinners serving six people for $55. Call the restaurant to place an order. (143 Newport Center Drive, Fashion Island; 949-718-0300; redorestaurant.com)

Sessions West Coast Deli

While the Fashion Island location is temporarily closed, Sessions West Coast Deli’s shop on Balboa Peninsula is offering its fresh, scratch-made sandwiches, salads and sides for curbside pick-up or delivery through Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. View menus and order online for pickup. (2823 Newport Blvd., Balboa Peninsula; 949-220-9001; sessionswcd.com)

Sol Mexican Cocina

In light of the recent school closures due to the coronavirus prevention measures, Sol is providing free meals to children ages 12 and under. The restaurant is also offering takeout orders of its Baja-style menu when called ahead during normal business hours, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (251 Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Harbor area; 949-675-9800; solcocina.com)

Sushi Roku

Sushi Roku is offering white-glove curbside pickup for to-go orders made by calling the restaurant. Free delivery is also available through DoorDash and Uber Eats from 5-9 p.m. daily. (327 Newport Center Drive, Fashion Island; 949-706-3622; sushiroku.com)

Taco Rosa

Taco Rosa offers a party platter menu with everything from empanadas to mini burritos, family-size taco packages and tamales by the dozen. The Party Platter Menu can be found on the eatery’s website; call to place orders for curbside pickup. Taco Rosa is currently offering free delivery to those within a 2-mile radius of the restaurant. (2632 San Miguel Road, Newport Hills Shopping Center; 949-720-0980; tacorosa.com)

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

Although the Newport Beach location is temporarily closed, The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar is offering a menu of its California contemporary regional cuisine for curbside pickup at 15% off regular pricing at the Tustin location for loyal customers willing to drive there. Guests may also select cuts of meats to grill at home, based on availability. Orders can be placed by calling and delivery is also scheduled to become available on Postmates and Grubhub in the coming days. Additionally, purchase $300 in gift cards and receive a complimentary $50 gift card; purchase $500 in gift cards and receive a complimentary $100 gift card, valid through April 30. (2647 Park Ave., Tustin; 714-258-7600; thewineryrestaurants.com)

Zōv’s

Enjoy family dinners for two ($29) or four ($49) to go, starting at 3 p.m. at Zōv’s. Entrees include a whole garlic-herb rotisserie chicken, grilled chicken kebabs, signature penne pasta or pan-seared salmon medallions while available sides are garlic sauteed seasonal vegetables, traditional Greek salad or mixed green salad, mashed potatoes, jasmine rice pilaf and lentil rice. In-store and curbside pickup are both available; meals can also be ordered on Postmates and DoorDash. (21123 Newport Coast Drive, Newport Coast; 949-760-9687; zovs.com)