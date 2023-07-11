Populaire Restaurant Offers Special Menu Inspired by Tina Turner Musical at Segerstrom Center

Share this:

For many years, Chef Ross Pangilinan concocted wonderful menus based on Broadway musicals that came to Segerstrom Center when he was at Leatherby’s Café Rouge. The menus were always colorful and clever, and provided a fun start to a musical evening.

Pangilinan left Leatherby’s to start his own restaurants, including Terrace by Mix Mix at South Coast Plaza. He also opened Populaire Modern Bistro at South Coast Plaza with Chef Nick Weber.

And so, it seems fitting that Chef Weber has created a special three-course, prix fixe menu for “Tina—the Tina Turner Musical” that runs at Segerstrom Center through July 23. The menu is available Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m.

The culinary journey is $55 per person with wine pairings available for an additional $25 (Does not include additional beverages, tax or gratuity). The menu crafted by Weber features dishes named for Turner’s hit songs.

First course is a choice of “Matchbox” (Crispy Raclette Cheese Matches, Wildflower Honey, Freeze Dried Strawberry Powder, paired with NV Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Brut) or “Be Tender With Me Baby” (Heirloom Tomato, Ricotta Maison, Jambon de Bayonne Crumble, paired with 2021 Rosé, Rosa dei Frati, Italy).

Second course is “Nutbush City Limits” with a choice of Duroc Pork Belly or Swordfish accompanied by Nardello Peppers, Hazelnuts, Charred Soubise, and Black Garlic. Wine pairing is 2018 Château Lassègue Les Cadrans de Lassègue, Saint-Émilion.

Dessert is “Proud Mary Reprise” with Paris Brest, White Chocolate Crémeux, Peaches, and Pistachio.

Populaire Modern Bistro is at South Coast Plaza, Saks Fifth Avenue wing, level 2. For reservations call (714) 760-4555.

For tickets to see “Tina—the Tina Turner Musical” at Segerstrom Center, visit SCFTA.org.