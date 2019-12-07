Popular CdM Christmas Walk Fills Village With Holiday Spirit

Share this:

Thousands of visitors and locals will cheerfully come together this weekend in Newport Beach for an annual event full of holiday spirit.

The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce is holding the 41st Annual CdM Christmas Walk on Sunday, kicking off the holiday season in the community. Attendees will enjoy live music, merchant promotions, food, games, and more.

As the popular event goes into its fifth decade, the community of Corona del Mar will be celebrating local merchants and all that the CdM Village Business District has to offer, CdM Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Linda Leonhard wrote in an email this week.

“The ‘Walk’ originally began as a grassroots imitative many years ago to bring ‘shoes in the shops’ and show off the uniqueness of our district,” she explained. “Today, the event more than ever serves as an economic driver for our district and is highly anticipated.”

It takes quite a bit of time and planning to pull off such a feat.

“The dedication and hard work that goes six months in the planning is returned through the smiles and happy folks on event day enjoying all that the CdM Village has to offer,” Leonhard wrote. “The Christmas Walk is truly a community tradition for generations of families and friends.”

The “can’t miss” event festivities will include Corona del Mar merchant promotions throughout village’s business district and unique exhibits in the popular vendor faire at the center stage. The vendor fair is ideal for businesses that wish to promote at the event but do not have a storefront business location in Corona del Mar, officials noted on the website.

The event will include more than a dozen various live musical performances in strategic locations, including Corona del Mar High School student Sophia Rabin at the corner of Narcissus Avenue and Coast Highway (in front of Christopher & Co.) from 11:30–3:30 p.m.

There will also be several other performances by high school and community organizations.

A Beer & Wine Garden will be located in Bandera’s lower parking lot with the event’s signature band, “Pinch Me.” Cost is $10 for entry, $5 for beer/wine/champagne.

Entertainment for younger residents includes snapshots with Santa Claus, bouncy houses, bungee jumping, holiday characters, a petting zoo and more.

The popular Newport Beach Fire Department’s BBQ will return, as well as other restaurant tastings and specials.

An opportunity drawing will offer more than $15,000 worth of prizes, according to organizers. Prizes include hotel stays, restaurant dinners, spa packages, gift certificates, services and more.

For more information, visit cdmchamber.com/events/41st-annual-corona-del-mar-christmas-walk