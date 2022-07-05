Randy’s Donuts Serves Decadent Delights in Newport-Mesa Starting July 12

Share this:

Donut lovers rejoice: a Randy’s Donuts is coming to 401 East 17th Street in Costa Mesa on July 12, in the spot vacated by Knife & Fork Restaurant (owned by former A Restaurant chef Jonathan Blackford, who moved to Jacksonville, Florida to open a restaurant).

You may be familiar with Randy’s flagship location off the 405 Freeway in Inglewood, and the giant donut on the roof that can be seen as you drive past.

A Randy’s opened on Harbor Blvd. in Costa Mesa last summer, courtesy of Newport Beach native Mark Kelegian, who bought Randy’s Donuts in 2015 to run as a family business. He’s now franchising Randy’s Donuts, which is ranked #25 of the 2022 Top New & Emerging Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine.

The new Randy’s Donuts is franchised owned and operated by Kavon Azhir, who recently opened a Randy’s Donuts in Santa Ana.

This new Costa Mesa location is an éclair’s throw from Newport Beach, and serves the Costa Mesa and Newport Beach communities with in-store and online ordering for pickup and delivery.

At the grand opening on July 12, guests get a free raised glazed donut between 6 a.m. and noon. There is also live DJ entertainment and carnival games with chances to win prizes.

And to celebrate the kick-off of the OC Fair on July 17, the new Costa Mesa location will launch a Randy’s Fair Donut promotion offering guests one free raised classic donut when they show proof of tickets to the OC Fair. The store will also host an OC Fair ticket giveaway awarding Randy’s Donuts fans at random with general admission tickets to the OC Fair. The promotion and ticket giveaway will run Tuesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 17 while supplies last.

“Randy’s Donuts is a household name that generations of families have enjoyed for seventy years,” said Azhir. “Our Randy’s Donuts pop-up fair and grand opening is a fun kick-off for families excited about the Orange County Fair and we hope everyone can stop by the new location to celebrate with free donuts and giveaways all week long.”

Randy’s Donuts offers over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts (many priced at under $2), along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole), as well as coffee blends.

Visit www.randysdonuts.com for more information.