20th Annual Art in the Park Slated for Sept. 20

For two decades, the Newport Beach Arts Foundation has provided an avenue for more than 100 artists to display their work at the annual Art in the Park. On Saturday, Sept. 20, it is celebrating Art in the Park’s 20th year at the Newport Beach Civic Center. Starting at 10 a.m., dozens of artists will display their artwork. Plus, there are still a few spots open for artists interested in showcasing their work at the longstanding community event. Admission and parking at the event are free.

Established in 2004, Art in the Park features artists of all media, including painting, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass and wood, much of the work available for purchase. The event was briefly paused in 2020 and 2021, but has otherwise continued every year. Alongside the artwork, the Newport Beach Arts Foundation will provide additional family-friendly entertainment, food and activities. The Mark Wood and the Parrot Head Band will perform hit songs by Jimmy Buffett. The food is catered by Mario’s Pizza, and in honor of the anniversary, alcohol — including beer, wine and champagne — will be available for purchase in the art pavilion.

Artists’ applications will be accepted through August 26.

The annual event is the main funding source for the Newport Beach Arts Foundation, contributing to the foundation’s fundraising efforts for the Newport Beach Arts Commission. The funds support school tours, acquisition of significant works of art for the City of Newport Beach Sculpture Exhibit located in the City’s Civic Center Park and for the City’s arts and cultural programming.

“Art in the Park brings so many talented artists and the entire community together for a day of shopping, mingling with friends and neighbors, enjoying music and walking through the Sculpture Exhibit, too,” Arlene Greer, president of the Newport Beach Arts Foundation Board of Directors, said last year.

The Newport Beach Arts Foundation is a nonprofit that promotes, supports and broadens cultural activities in the community in coordination with the Newport Beach Arts Commission.

Those wanting to learn more about the event or the artists’ application, visit the Newport Beach Arts Foundation website.