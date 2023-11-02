Regal Edwards Big Newport & RPX in Fashion Island Adds Tillamook Fried Cheese Curds to Snack Bar

Share this:

Calling all fried cheese curd fans!

Yes, that’s a thing, and now you can enjoy them with your favorite movie at Regal Edwards Big Newport & RPX in Fashion Island.

Now through November 20, moviegoers can purchase Tillamook Fried Cheddar Curds at the snack bar before watching “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” “The Marvels” (which opens next Thursday), or one of the other films playing in the Regal theaters.

The curds are also available at other local Regal theaters, including Garden Grove Stadium 16, Irvine Spectrum 21 Imax & RPX, Aliso Viejo Stadium 20 & IMAX, and Yorba Linda & IMAX.

According to press material, Tillamook Fried Cheddar Curds are crisp and crumbly on the outside and filled with bold and melty cheddar on the inside, packing a flavorful punch. Each Cheddar Curd is coated in a tasty breading that stays crisp as it cools, ensuring film fanatics won’t miss out on a single crunch from the first scene to the last. Originally crafted and offered only at Tillamook Creamery in Oregon (a destination that I’m told sees more than one million guests each year), the beloved Cheddar Curds are a true fan favorite, bringing a delicious twist to a classic snack that may rival (for a few weeks) popcorn.

“Our Fried Cheddar Curds are one of the most popular menu items at our Creamery and people come from miles around to enjoy their golden crisp and delicious melt,” said Josh Archibald, Executive Chef of Culinary Development, TCCA. “Made with the highest quality ingredients, our Fried Cheddar Curds make the perfect popable snack to satisfy any craving. Now for the first time, we are excited to bring them to Tillamook fans everywhere. What better way to enjoy your next movie at Regal than with award-winning cheddar from Tillamook?!”

Press material sates that cheese curds are gaining popularity on menus, with an 11 percent growth as consumers seek out comfort food.

To learn more about Tillamook visit www.tillamook.com.

For information on the Regal Edwards Big Newport, visit https://www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-edwards-big-newport-rpx.