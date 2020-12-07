Regional Stay-at-Home Order Now in Effect in Newport Beach

Share this:

Regional intensive care unit capacity in hospitals has dropped below 15 percent, triggering additional COVID-19 restrictions under the latest regional stay-at-home order from the State.

As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the following sectors have closed, or continue to stay closed:

Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds

Indoor Recreational Facilities

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Personal Care Services

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie Theaters

Wineries

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers

Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering

Limited Services

Live Audience Sports

Amusement Parks

The following sectors in the Southern California Region will have additional modifications in addition to 100 percent masking and physical distancing:

Outdoor Recreational Facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Shopping Centers: Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Hotels and Lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Restaurants: Allow only for take-out, pick-up or delivery.

Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Places of Worship: Allow outdoor services only.

Entertainment Production including Professional Sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

“The new regional stay-at-home orders come at a time when coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are surging statewide, and we haven’t even hit the surge on top of the surge expected from the Thanksgiving Day holiday,” said Newport Beach Chamber President and CEO Steve Rosansky in a video message sent to Chamber members and supporters on Dec. 3.

Rosansky noted that this order comes at the worst possible time, as restaurants and retailers depend on December holiday sales to make or break their year.

“Christmas and New Year’s plans will almost assuredly be negatively impacted,” said Rosansky. “It would also seem that the Blueprint for a Safer Economy restrictions are going to take a back seat to this new, more restrictive program.”

For more information, read the County of Orange Dec. 5 News Release: at https://cms.ocgov.com/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=118612.

For more information on the Chamber of Commerce, visit www.NewportBeach.com.