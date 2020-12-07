Newport Beach Public Library Honored as ‘Star Library’

Share this:

The Board of Library Trustees has announced that Newport Beach Public Library has once again been named as a Star Library in the 13th edition of the national ranking compiled by Library Journal.

The Library has attained 4-Star status, according to the 2020 Library Journal Index of Public Library Service and Star Library ratings.

In 2020, 5,608 U.S. public libraries were scored on the Index of Public Library Service comparing spending peers in seven areas: usage of online content, physical circulation, circulation of electronic materials, library visits, program attendance, public internet computer use and Wi-Fi sessions.

Of the 262 named as America’s Star Libraries, nine are in California with just two in Southern California. Newport Beach Public Library is the only Star Library in Orange County. This is the eleventh time in thirteen years that Newport Beach Public Library has been named a Star Library.

Library Services Director Tim Hetherton credits community support and high-quality programs and service for the high ranking.

“Newport Beach Public Library is both proud and grateful that our City leadership, support groups, and staff remain committed to our patrons by providing quality collections, resources, programs and services, all of which helped us earn the Library Journal Star rating,” said Hetherton.

The Newport Beach Public Library serves the community with four locations, including the Central Library and three branches, Mariners, Corona del Mar and Balboa.

For more information on Newport Beach Public Library resources and programs, please contact the Library at (949) 717-3800, option 2, or visit the website at www.newportbeachlibrary.org.

For more information about America’s Star Libraries, visit www.LibraryJournal.com.