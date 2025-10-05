Thousands of Supporters Descend on Fashion Island September 28 for the More Than Pink Walk to Support Susan G. Komen

Participants listen to inspirational speakers prior to the More Than Pink Walk in Fashion Island. Photo by Chris Trela.

Nearly 10,000 people came out to Pacific Life at Fashion Island to support Susan G. Komen’s mission to end breast cancer at the annual More Than Pink Walk on Sunday, Sept. 28.

With a goal of raising $790,000, the Komen More Than Pink Walk raised nearly $750,000—but there’s still time to give at www.komen.org/orangecountywalk through October 24.

In California, approximately 32,860 will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 4,620 will die from the disease this year. Susan G. Komen provides direct support to California residents through its Patient Care Center. In fiscal year 2025, Komen aided 2,108 patients, including providing $478,400 in financial assistance to eligible people in active treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer.

NB Indy photographer Chris Trela was there to capture the spirit of the event.

Several thousand people listening to guest speakers at the More Than Pink Walk in Fashion Island. Photo by Chris Trela.
Doves are released at the More Than Pink Walk in Fashion Island. Photo by Chris Trela.
Attendees getting energized for the More Than Pink Walk in Fashion Island. Photo by Chris Trela.
Thousands of supporters preparing for the More Than Pink Walk in Fashion Island. Photo by Chris Trela.
Leaving the starting line of the More Than Pink Walk in Fashion Island. Photo by Chris Trela.
Thousands of supporters at the beginning of the More Than Pink Walk in Fashion Island. Photo by Chris Trela.
Signs along the way during the More Than Pink Walk in Fashion Island. Photo by Chris Trela.
Walking the streets of Fashion Island at the More Than Pink Walk in Fashion Island. Photo by Chris Trela.
Even canines were there to lend support at the More Than Pink Walk in Fashion Island. Photo by Chris Trela.
Turning on to Fashion Island Drive at the More Than Pink Walk in Fashion Island. Photo by Chris Trela.
Leading the way down Fashion Island Drive at the More Than Pink Walk in Fashion Island. Photo by Chris Trela.

