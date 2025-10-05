Thousands of Supporters Descend on Fashion Island September 28 for the More Than Pink Walk to Support Susan G. Komen

Nearly 10,000 people came out to Pacific Life at Fashion Island to support Susan G. Komen’s mission to end breast cancer at the annual More Than Pink Walk on Sunday, Sept. 28.

With a goal of raising $790,000, the Komen More Than Pink Walk raised nearly $750,000—but there’s still time to give at www.komen.org/orangecountywalk through October 24.

In California, approximately 32,860 will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 4,620 will die from the disease this year. Susan G. Komen provides direct support to California residents through its Patient Care Center. In fiscal year 2025, Komen aided 2,108 patients, including providing $478,400 in financial assistance to eligible people in active treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer.

NB Indy photographer Chris Trela was there to capture the spirit of the event.