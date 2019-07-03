Residential Burglaries Reported in Three Neighborhoods

Share this:

Newport Beach Police Department officials alerted residents to three residential burglaries recently, in Santa Ana Heights, Dover Shores, and Harbor Ridge.

Police sent out a Nixle alert Wednesday about a residential burglary in the 2300 block of Irvine Ave. in Santa Ana Heights that occurred between 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

While the victim was out of town, an unknown suspect shattered a glass door to a guest bedroom, NBPD explained. Once inside, the suspect rummaged through drawers in the guest bedroom, master bedroom, and office before fleeing the scene.

In another Nixle alert on Wednesday, NBPD reported a residential burglary that occurred Tuesday around 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Galaxy Dr. in the Dover Shores neighborhood.

While the victim was gone for the evening, an unknown suspect shattered a glass door to enter the home, the police reported. Once inside, the suspect forced open the master bedroom door.

Nothing was reported stolen in either case.

In a Nixle alert on Monday, NBPD reported a residential burglary that occurred on June 27 around 1:30 p.m. on Ridgeline Drive in the Harbor Ridge neighborhood.

While the victims were gone, an unknown suspect opened the unlocked side gate, climbed onto the awning attached to the house and climbed up to the master bedroom balcony, police explain in the message.

The suspect smashed the glass balcony door and ransacked the master bedroom closet.

Money was reported stolen.

Alarms were set off at both the Dover Shores and Harbor Ridge homes.

Police also shared some home security tips to help homeowners “harden the target” in all three messages.

Police also used the message as an opportunity to remind residents to report any suspicious activity at a home if the owners are known to be away on vacation, out for the evening, or if the house is for sale.

Authorities also shared some home security tips, including always lock windows and doors when going out, even if for only a few minutes and always activate the alarm it even if only going out for a short walk.

Second story windows and doors should be secured as if they were on the first story, police explained.

Police also recommended adding a motion sensor in the master bedroom/bathroom, which will activate the alarm if someone comes in through a glass window or door without opening it.

When leaving on vacation, remember to call NBPD for a “Vacation Check” at (949) 644-3681.

For more information, visit nbpd.org. To report suspicious activity, call (949) 644-3717.