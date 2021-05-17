Reza Joolhar Named Hoag Hospital’s 2021 Nurse of the Year

Share this:

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach has named Reza Joolhar, BSN, RN, as the hospital’s 2021 Nurse of the Year.

Reza is a Float Pool Nurse but has spent the last year as the Charge Nurse for the 5 West, one of the COVID-19 units at Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Recognized for going above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reza was selected as Nurse of the Year for his clinical excellence, compassionate patient support and outstanding leadership.

Having worked at Hoag for more than 20 years, Reza is respected for his commitment to all aspects of nursing excellence. He served as a mentor and role model to many of his fellow nurses. His calm and organized approach, as well as dedication to implementing evidence-based practices helped Hoag deliver the highest quality care and directly led to improved patient outcomes.

“We are proud to recognize Reza Joolhar as our Nurse of the Year,” said Rick Martin, Ed.D, MSN, RN, senior vice president, clinical operations and chief nursing officer of Hoag. “Not only did he provide exceptional care for the patients, but he was a tremendous leader for our nurses during an extremely challenging time. His dedication is a true representation of our entire team of RNs at Hoag who are committed to providing outstanding care to our community.”

Hoag’s Nursing Program has received numerous awards and accolades, as well as community support. As part of the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®, Hoag has been recognized for its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. This voluntary credentialing program is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice.

With generous support from the donor community, Hoag nurses are earning scholarships in record numbers. Donor investment in nursing education, including Julia and George Argyros, who helped establish the Julia Argyros Center for Nursing Excellence at Hoag, helps Hoag fulfill its commitment to develop, attract and retain the best and brightest nurses seeking the highest level of education, ensuring Hoag’s promise to deliver exceptional patient care.

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 480,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 14 urgent care centers.

In the 2020 – 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Rankings, Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California. Visit www.hoag.org for more information.