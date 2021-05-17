Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Unveils New Pie, New Irvine Location

Share this:

If you ask me for my favorite pizza restaurant, topping the list would probably be Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza in Newport Beach.

I have many reasons for making this pizza joint my favorite. It’s been around since 1976, it has a Beatles/music theme, it was purchased and revamped in 2013 by four longtime Newport Beach friends (including Stan Frazier, longtime drummer for the band Sugar Ray), and they have damn good pizza—although my fave menu item is the pinwheel: pizza dough stuffed with toppings, rolled up and sliced into perfect pinwheels. Try the spinach and broccoli version with marinara sauce for dipping—although the pepperoni version is good too.

Sgt. Pepperoni’s is always adding specialty pizzas to its menu. Now through the end of June, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza is transporting foodies to the Mediterranean with a limited edition specialty pizza they call “The Greek Pie.”

Inspired by the vibrant and fresh flavors of Greece, “The Greek Pie” features a Greek yogurt base topped with chicken breast, mozzarella, red and green bell peppers, red onion, feta cheese, Kalamata olives all finished with a zesty vinaigrette drizzle and fresh basil.

This tasty pie was created by James Zagorski, the Shift Leader at Sgt. Pepperoni’s Newport Beach. It’s available by the slice and whole pie. Visit http://sgtpepps.com for more info or to place an order.

But wat—there’s more!

Last year, the Sgt. Pepperoni’s partners opened a second location in Aliso Viejo. And soon, they are unveiling a third location in Irvine’s Campus Plaza at 4533 Campus Dr.

“We’re working on some cool flavor profiles that aren’t traditionally found on pizza,” said Stan Frazier, one of the brand’s partners. “We’re looking forward to sharing our signature pies and unveiling new concepts in the Irvine community.”

The Irvine location will feature Sgt. Pepperoni’s full menu, plus a rotation of season specials and Irvine exclusives.

Popular pies at all three locations include the ‘Hawaii 5-0’ (pepperoni, pineapple, sweet New York ricotta, fresh garlic, and spicy pickled jalapeno) and ‘Meatball Ricotta’ (Stan’s meatballs, sweet New York ricotta, fresh garlic, mozzarella topped with marinara).

By the way, Sgt. Pepperoni’s also operates a food truck with a pizza oven onboard for events and catering throughout Southern California.

Sgt. Pepperoni’s hosts regular fundraisers for local schools, sports teams and charities. The pizzeria also advocates for Julian’s LEGO Corner at CHOC Children’s Hospital, holding annual LEGO drives and fundraisers benefiting the initiative. A cause near and dear to Sgt. Pepperoni’s team, the restaurant donates all proceeds from Lauren’s Cookie to Julian’s LEGO Corner.

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Partners: Ellen and Rob Dodman Family, Jennifer and Stan Frazier Family, Grace and Andy Hong Family, Erica and Jeff Roberts Family.