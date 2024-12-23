Rose Garden Wedding of Byrdie and Max Was a Howling Success

Share this:

By Spencer Grant and Mara Casey

Byrdie Friedman and Max Painter were united in wedlock on November 30 at the Corona Del Mar home of artist Debbie Painter.

Some two dozen guests arrived at the Painter garden of white tea roses and spice plants on a mild afternoon.

Although the ceremony was informal, Byrdie wore a traditional custom-made wedding dress of tulle and satin along with a little sparkle, courtesy of mom Evelyn Harms. Max wore a bow tie and boiled shirt replica. Maid of Honor Whisper Yingling opted for off-the-shelf pink satin threads from Amazon. Best Man Rufus settled for a simple collar. All were CdM locals, and they all wore fur.

The unique green conical eight-layer wedding cake was made with decadent chocolate and a chocolate orange ganache, decorated with photos of the happy couple’s friends; frosting was a Swiss meringue buttercream. For those who were chocolate challenged, cupcakes made with peanut butter banana and yogurt were also served.

To the traditional strains of the wedding march, Byrdie and Max trotted to the ceremony along with Best Man Rufus and Maid of Honor Whisper. The one-off homily was composed and read by Dayle Roath, chosen for both her affectionate personality and her relationship to a wedding guest.

“We are gathered here today to celebrate the marriage of Byrdie and Max, two souls who have sniffed out true love in the park,” intoned Roath. Speaking figuratively, she added, “Do you both promise to walk side by side, whether it’s through the park, the backyards and life’s unexpected puddles?”

The ceremony concluded, Max seemed wary that now that they were married, Byrdie would keep him on a short leash.

Befitting the happy occasion, Dom Perignon was poured, the cake cut and served. All present agreed the event had been a howling success.