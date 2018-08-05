Rouda Earns Obama’s Endorsement in 48th District Race
Former President of the United States Barack Obama announced his endorsement of Harley Rouda, candidate for Congress in California’s 48th District, which covers Newport Beach, on Wednesday.
In a press release on Wednesday, Rouda said he was honored to have the 44th President’s backing.
“I draw upon the inspiration of the President’s run for the White House as I strive to bring change to Orange County, particularly for the families of California’s 48th District,” Rouda said in the prepared statement. “Like President Obama, I know great ideas that move our nation forward can come from across the political spectrum. Coastal California deserves a Congressman willing to listen to the needs of everyone in the district.”
Obama’s endorsement is a “great moment” in the campaign, Rouda added
Also this week Rouda received endorsement from the Human Rights Campaign, a large LGBTQ civil rights organization.
Rouda is running against longtime Republican incumbent Dana Rohrabacher.