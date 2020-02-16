Say Cheese at SideDoor Gastropub!

Share this:

Cheese lovers, SideDoor Gastropub in Corona del Mar has the perfect event for you: Cheese Takeover.

This monthly series of evenings, starting Wednesday, is filled with cheese showcases a selection of artisanal cheeses from boutique creameries in California and across the country. SideDoor’s own certified cheesemonger, Sommelier and Cicerone, Tracy Nelsen, will be on hand at each takeover to educate guests on the various cheeses presented and to recommend the perfect pairings.

The featured cheeses will also find their way into select SideDoor menu items for that evening only. A different creamery or style of cheese will be showcased monthly. In July, all cheeses come together in an ultimate evening of fromage highlighting all creameries featured in the series.

This Wednesday, guests will enjoy cheeses from Cypress Grove in Arcata, not far from the Oregon border. Cypress Grove makes a variety of soft-ripened goat cheeses, fresh goat cheese, and aged cheeses on their 18-acres of land that includes a small dairy.

Other cheeses and creameries coming up in the series: Italian cheeses on March 18, and Redhead Creamers from Brooten, Minn., on April 15.

The Cheese Takeover starts at 4:30 p.m. and continues until they run out of cheese. Cost for a five-piece Cypress Grove cheese board is $27. My guess is that one of them will be their popular Humboldt Fog, but you’ll have to attend the takeover and find out.

For more information and tickets, call (949) 717-4322 or visit SideDoorCdM.com.