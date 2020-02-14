Breakers Finalize Roster, Release Schedule

Share this:

Orange County Breakers officials released the team’s summer schedule this week, which includes seven matches played on their home turf at Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach.

The home slate includes opening night versus the rival San Diego Aviators on July 13, according to a press release shared on Tuesday.

Following a visit from the back-to-back World TeamTennis Champion Springfield Lasers on July 21, They Breakers will have another home match on July 25 against Washington, which is the first of a five-match home stand in week three to close out the regular season against Philadelphia, San Diego, New York and Las Vegas.

Also this summer, the popular sibling duo of Bob and Mike Bryan will make their marquee visit to Orange County.

The Bryan Brothers, “the most successful and decorated doubles team in tennis history,” will be at Breakers Stadium on July 30 with the Vegas Rollers, officials noted in the message.

This will be the last chance for tennis fans to see the Bryan brothers play in Newport Beach, as they will be retiring after the 2020 season.

Breakers officials also recently announced that the team finalized their 2020 roster with the addition of Kristyna Pliskova.

“I am very excited to play World TeamTennis for the Orange County Breakers,” Pliskova said in a prepared statement. “I am looking forward to coming to Newport Beach and hope to help the team win the championship this summer.”

The Czech standout, who ranks highly in both singles (WTA No. 64) and doubles (WTA No. 52) should be one of the top players in WTT in 2020, according to officials. Pliskova is expected to anchor the team in women’s singles while also playing doubles alongside Andreja Klepac.

“We are very excited to add Kristyna to our roster,” Breakers General Manager Allen Hardison said in the statement.

Klepac, the 2017 WTT MVP, and 2019 Breakers standout Luke Bambridge signed contract extensions for the 2020 season in late December. Klepac (No. 32 WTA doubles) and Bambridge (No. 50 ATP doubles) return “to make one of the strongest mixed doubles pairings in WTT,” officials wrote.

“It’s great to have two experienced WTT players return to lead our doubles teams,” Breakers coach Rick Leach said. “Andreja is a former MVP and Luke had a breakout rookie season last summer, so we are excited to take the next step with them this summer.”

They will also be joined by local favorite Steve Johnson and franchise player Maria Sharapova.

The 2020 World TeamTennis season kicks off July 12. Season tickets are on-sale now and start at $175 per seat.

For more information and tickets, call (949) 434-4560 or visit breakerstennis.com.