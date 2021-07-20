Segerstrom Center Announces the Return of Indoor Performances in July

Share this:

You know things are looking up when Segerstrom Center for the Arts brings back live performances to its venues.

The return began tentatively in April with the ABT performance of Uniting in Movement, a socially-distanced affair with reduced capacity and masks required.

Now that our county is reopening post-pandemic, Segerstrom Center has released information about its upcoming performances while ensuring audiences that “our most important goal is to create an environment in which all of our audiences, artists, volunteers, students, and staff feel safe and protected while reconnecting with the art and culture we all know and love.”

Three indoor shows are scheduled for July: Tony Award nominee Ann Hampton Callaway will be performing The Linda Ronstadt Songbook in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Christian James Hand returns to break down each track of Queen’s hit song “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and Piff The Magic Dragon will delight guests with a night of incredible magic and side-splitting comedy.

According to Casey Reitz, President of Segerstrom Center for the Arts, “this is a momentous time we at the Center have been diligently and strategically preparing for, implementing new technologies and safety measures to ensure we were ready for this moment. Gearing up for this moment, the work and lessons learned from Uniting in Movement greatly influenced our confidence in successfully bringing indoor performances back to the Center. A sincere thank you to our staff and board members as well as our Reopening Committee for the planning efforts in preparation for the return of Indoor performances at the Center. Our fall calendar and beyond are filled with a full slate of high quality, top talent performances for everyone. We eagerly welcome you back to our campus inside and out.”

Christian James Hand / July 24 and August 14 / 7:30 p.m.

Samueli Theater / Tickets begin at $39

KLOS radio host Christian James Hand delighted a sold-out audience in Samueli Theater with his Beatles’ Session in early 2020. Now he returns to take you on a deep dive into the elements that make up the musical masterpiece, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” You’ll be invited to listen to the individual tracks of Queen’s actual studio recording “solo’d” in a way you’ve never heard them before: the drums, bass, myriad guitars, piano, and finally the wonder that is Freddie Mercury’s vocals. It’s guaranteed that after this event, you’ll never hear this iconic and beloved song the same way again. Hand’s Monday morning KLOS segments give you just a hint of what to expect in this incredibly entertaining 2-hour Session filled with music, laughter, and pathos. We hope you’ll join us for what promises to be an unforgettable night at the Center.

Audience Advisory: This event contains language which may not be suitable for younger audience members. Recommended for ages 17 and up.

Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask for this performance.

Ann Hampton Callaway / July 25 at 3 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall / Tickets begin at $39

Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of one of America’s most beloved artists, Linda Ronstadt. On the heels on Ann’s symphonic/PAC triumph, “The Streisand Songbook,” this show celebrates the many faces of love in Ronstadt’s iconic songs from her Stone Poney Days like “Different Drum” and “Long Long Time” to pop/rock classics like “You’re No Good,” and “Desperado” to unforgettable classics from her three Nelson Riddle albums like “What’s New” and “Am I Blue,” to her iconic duets which Callaway will perform with her brilliant music director, Billy Stritch. Adding to the electrifying sound is Trey Henry on bass, MB Gordy on drums, and Linda’s longtime guitarist and arranger, Bob Mann. Romantic, rousing, and joyous, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook promises to be the perfect night of music. “It makes me feel good to know someone of Ann Hampton Callaway’s caliber is singing these wonderful songs” said Ronstadt.

Audience Advisory: Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask for this performance.

Piff the Magic Dragon / July 30 at 8 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall / Tickets begin at $29

For one night only Piff the Magic Dragon returns to Segerstrom Center with his hilarious show filled with incredible magic and side-splitting comedy! Having earned national acclaim as the standout star of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and the CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” Piff continues to win over audiences across the globe. Don’t miss this chance to experience Piff, along with his trusty sidekick Mr. Piffles — The World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua— and Showgirl Jade Simone, as he brings his unique brand of wizardry, wit, and charm to the Concert Hall stage.

Audience Advisory: Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask for this performance.

Segerstrom Center Commitment to Patron Safety

The Center’s health and safety protocols have been informed by Infectious Disease experts at the University of California Irvine to ensure adherence to the principles for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. The Center has partnered with industrial hygiene firm TRC to review protocols, and the campus cleaning service provider ABM is administering Enhanced Clean in all buildings. They are also utilizing CDC recommendations and guidelines from the State of California to devise reopening policies and procedures.

Among the many improvements:

Exceeding the CDC recommended filtration recommendations with MERV-14 air filters.

Maximizing the number of fresh air exchanges per hour with a state-of-the-art air handling systems.

Invested $175,000 to have touchless features installed in all restrooms.

Installed 150 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the campus.

Implemented a digital ticket solution allowing patrons to have their tickets delivered to their mobile devices.

For tickets to these shows, visit www.SCFTA.org.