Segerstrom Center Offers Free Summer Programs on Argyros Plaza

Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates summer with free outdoor performances and events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.

Movie Mondays are upon us, featuring the largest outdoor screen in the county. Set-up starts at 5:30 p.m., movie starts at dusk (around 8 p.m.). George’s Café will be open, and food trucks will be on site. Or bring a picnic dinner. Don’t forget beach chairs, blankets and popcorn. No BBQs.

Tuesday Night Dance continues, where you can boot, scoot, and boogie through two genres of dance classes.

Treat your soul to soulful jazz at the Summer Jazz on the Argyros Plaza series happening every Friday.

Visit SCFTA.org for more information. Scroll down for the July calendar of events.

July Events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Tuesday Night Dance

Tuesdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Learn the latest street-style dances this July for the final set of dance classes in the Tuesday Night Dance series. From popping and locking to party dancing and breaking you’ll learn it all from UniverSOUL Hip Hop instructor Scotty Hsieh. All experience levels are welcome!

Summer Jazz: Matt Forbes and His Vintage Pop Orchestra

Friday, July 5, 7 to 9 p.m.

Canadian pop crooner Matt Forbes is drawing widespread acclaim for his dynamic, soulful reinterpretations of pop songs old and new. You’ll not want to miss him.

Movie Mondays: “The Greatest Showman”

Monday, July 8, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

In “The Greatest Showman,” Hugh Jackman stars as P. T. Barnum, an entertainment visionary who rose from nothing to create the worldwide sensation of Barnum & Bailey’s Circus. Featuring award-winning music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Movie Mondays is partnering with The Infinite Smile Project and will have a booth set up before the film for kids crafts and a costumed character. The Infinite Smile Project is a 501c 3 campaign drive collecting school supplies for a local Orange County homeless shelter. The following supplies are requested: gently used backpacks (not embroidered) or new, #2 pencils, pens, erasers, lined paper spiral notebooks, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, binders, folders, markers, calculators, staplers, hand sanitizer, colored markers, rulers.

Summer Jazz: Boyz and the Beez | The Natalie Jacob Jazz Band

Friday, July 12 7 to 9 p.m.

Boyz and the Beez gets the Swing time going, then Natalie Jacob’s warm, inviting vocals reflect Latin jazz, blues and a splash of world music.

Movie Mondays: “Mean Girls”

Monday, July 15, 6 to 10:30 p.m.

In “Mean Girls,” Lindsey Lohan plays Cady Heron, who becomes a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school—that is, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha plastic Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

Summer Jazz: Ron Kobayashi Trio | Cathy Segal-Garcia Band

Friday, July 19, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jazz pianist Ron Kobayashi and his trio are three uniquely talented musicians, each bringing years of diverse musical experiences. Cathy Segal-Garcia’s earthy and organic voice shines with a repertoire that includes original compositions and modern interpretations of standards.

Coollab Festival

Saturday, July 20, 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Head to Argyros Plaza for a taste of Orange County’s hip hop scene. The Coollab Festival promises an evening of high-energy performances by seven local bands that showcase hip hop fusion with funky, soulful, and heartfelt beats. This event is presented in partnership with The Coollab Project, whose mission is to create cool collaborations through music that provide opportunities to learn, grow, and connect in a diverse and secure community of love, respect, and support.

Movie Mondays: “Anastasia”

Monday, July 22, 6 to 10:30 p.m.

In Anastasia, the young Russian Grand Duchess tries to reunite with her royal grandmother and restore her family name while avoiding the ruthless Rasputin along the way. Featuring the voice talents of Meg Ryan, John Cusack and Christopher Lloyd.

Summer Jazz: Calixto Oviedo and the Cuban Jazz Train

Friday, July 26, 7 to 9 p.m.

Cuban Jazz Night features Latin Grammy nominee Calixto Oviedo. Oviedo is a living encyclopedia of Cuban drumming and percussion, from the deep roots of African-influenced folklore to the hottest dance music and the cutting edge of jazz.

Summer at the Center in Samueli Theater

Saturday, July 27, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances

Celebrating its 28th year, Summer at the Center empowers high-risk high school students through active participation in a rigorous two-week program of musical theater classes conducted by professional artists. This unique, nationally recognized program was founded in conjunction with the late Dr. Maurice Allard, who believed in the power of the performing arts as a critical and authentic means to developing self-esteem and building confidence. This extraordinary program continues using the same basic model, achieving its original goals which make a profound and memorable impact on the lives of hundreds of youth in our community.

Movie Mondays: “Dreamgirls”

Monday, July 29, 6 to 10:30 p.m.

In “Dreamgirls,” a trio of female African-American soul singers cross over to the pop charts in the early 1960s, all the while dealing with their own behind-the-scenes personal struggles and relationships. Starring Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson and more.