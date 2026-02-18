Serving Those Who Served: Newport Harbor Elks Give Back

On Saturday, Jan. 24, members of the Veteran Committee of Newport Harbor Elks Lodge had the privilege of giving back to those who have given so much.

The committee spent a meaningful afternoon at Jamboree Housing in Anaheim hosting a taco lunch, providing groceries, and leading a lively bingo game complete with prizes for local veterans.

The event was made possible through a $1,000 Freedom Grant awarded to Newport Harbor Elks Lodge by the Elks National Foundation. This funding allowed committee members to provide both immediate assistance and a welcoming, community-focused experience for veterans residing at Jamboree Housing.

Veterans enjoyed a freshly served taco lunch followed by bingo games that brought friendly competition, laughter, and connection. In addition to the meal and activities, grocery assistance was distributed to help support veterans with essential household needs—underscoring the Elks’ commitment to meaningful, practical service.

More than just a meal or a game, the gathering created an opportunity to honor service, share stories, and express gratitude to those who have served our country. The Newport Harbor Elks Veteran Committee was proud to serve and support these deserving veterans.

Events like this embody the spirit of Elkdom: service, compassion, and community, ensuring that our nation’s veterans are respected, supported, and never forgotten.