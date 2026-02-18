Women’s Pickleball Charity Event ‘Play for a Purpose’ Returns to Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach Country Club April 23 to Raise Funds for Kidworks

Organizers of the next edition of KidWorks’ “Play for a Purpose” Women’s Pickleball Event are reaching out to women who want to play for a great cause and to prospective sponsors that want to help keep it thriving year after year.

The popular event is set for Thursday, April 23 from 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach Country Club.

Over the last few years, the nonprofit’s pickleball event has raised nearly $400,000 in support of KidWorks’ college success programs, including last year’s record $95,000 in donations. All funds raised from the event directly benefit KidWorks students.

The event features round robin-style play, lunch and wine, an awards ceremony, and many opportunity prizes, along with a brief program that includes an inspirational message from a KidWorks student.

The highly successful fundraising initiative is the brainchild of KidWorks Women (KWW). The women’s volunteer auxiliary supports the important and transformative work of KidWorks as it provides students from Orange County’s most overlooked neighborhoods with holistic programs and experiences to become leaders both in and out of the classroom.

KidWorks college and career programs place students on a direct path towards college success.

The success of the tournament largely depends upon sponsorships, which are now available. For sponsorship information, please contact KidWorks Director of Philanthropy Lisa Gels at lisa.gels@kidworksoc.org or (714) 834-9400 x126.

“We are asking for the generous support of donors who want to help ensure that our deserving students will continue to benefit from robust college and career programs,” said KidWorks CEO and Executive Director David Benavides.

“Every year, hundreds of students benefit from robust personal development, leadership training, and college and career readiness programs,” added Benavides. “From Pre-K to B.A., KidWorks walks alongside first-generation students and their families as they continue on their journey toward college and career success.”

The 2026 pickleball event committee members from Newport Beach are co-chairs Debbie Trammell and Denny McSweeny, along with Holly Anderson, Wendy Hafer Cox, Beth Hallett, Lori Junkins, Susie Luer, Leonie Lumpkin, Mollie Rosing, Sharon Roy, Kyle Team (the Advisory Council chair), and Kathy Ursini.

Other event committee members are Janet DiChiro, Nancy Braden, Susan Machado, and Corinne Morgenstern, all of Corona del Mar, along with Kim Carpenter of Dana Point, and Leslie Ammerman of Laguna Beach.

KidWorks goes the extra mile for the community, creating an environment for youth to unleash their potential with mentorship and leadership development resources for the entire family. Its diverse programs, coupled with intentional guidance, fuel internal growth and set KidWorks students up for a meaningful and fulfilling future and career. For over 10 years, 100 percent of KidWorks seniors have graduated high school on time and continued to higher education.

To learn more about KidWorks, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.