Sherman Library & Gardens Hosts Annual Garden Tour and Party Starting on Mother’s Day

Share this:

Get ready to view some spectacular gardens that otherwise might not be part of a ‘traditional’ Garden Tour when the Sherman Library & Gardens’ Volunteer Association hosts a virtual edition of the 26th Annual Newport Beach Garden Tour.

Three Garden Tour videos will be released throughout the summer, beginning on Mother’s Day, leading up to the in-person Summer Garden Party on Saturday, August 27 at Sherman Gardens.

The first Garden Tour video features La Casa Pacifica, a classic California beachfront mansion, also known as President Richard Nixon’s Western White House. Special access to this historical home was granted to Sherman Library & Gardens by the homeowners. The La Casa Pacifica video will make its debut on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8.

The next Garden Tour will feature historic homes and gardens of Balboa Island. It will be available for viewing beginning on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19.

The third and final Garden Tour is of the W. Parker Lyon House in Pasadena. The 1948 Mid-century Modern home was designed by master architect Thornton Ladd (1924 – 2010), who pioneered “Pasadena” or “USC style” Modernism. This video will be available for viewing beginning on August 1.

All three Garden Tour videos will be available to watch and re-watch at one’s leisure, from the comfort of your home.

The Newport Beach Garden Tour grand finale is the in-person Summer Garden Party on Saturday, August 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sherman Gardens in Corona del Mar.

Highlights of the Summer Garden Party include Artists in the Garden painting and selling their art; “Inspired by Nature” summer art exhibit by mosaicist Irina Charny; Garden Party Hat Contest & Bouquet Bar; creative cuisine from Chef Jessica Roy at 608 Dahlia; Raffle & Silent Auction; Live Music.

Tickets for the Virtual Garden Tour are $25 for Members and $35 for Non-Members.

Tickets for the Virtual Garden Tour and Summer Garden Party are $60 for Members and $80 for Non-Members.

Proceeds support Sherman Library & Gardens’ children’s education programs.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.

Sherman Library & Gardens is a vibrant cultural center that provides the public an oasis of inspiration, education and appreciation of regional history, horticulture and the arts. The 2.2 acre property boasts a nationally renowned botanical garden and research library with collections related to the history of the Pacific Southwest.

The Library & Gardens is a nonprofit organization sustained by the generosity of members, friends, and a dedicated Volunteer Association that help to support the Gardens, Library, and a year-round calendar of educational programs and seasonal exhibits for the community. Located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar.