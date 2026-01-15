Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar Invites the Community to Leave a Lasting Mark with Grow the Gardens Campaign

Sherman Library & Gardens has been a community treasure in Corona del Mar since it was created in 1966 by Arnold Haskell, and named for his friend and mentor, Moses Hazeltine Sherman.

This iconic institution serves as a guardian of regional history and artifacts, a living library of plants both native and exotic, and a conservator of artistic works influenced by and produced in the Pacific Southwest.

Today, Sherman Library and Gardens is a monument to Haskell’s dream of an educational and cultural center including a premier botanical garden and outstanding research library.

In 2024, the “Grow the Gardens Campaign” was launched to raise $17 million to help revitalize Sherman Library & Gardens and reimagine it to meet current and future needs while remaining authentic to the founding vision and local aesthetic that makes The Gardens so beloved.

According to information from Sherman Library & Gardens when the campaign was launched, Grow the Gardens will support improvements designed to create more opportunities for the community, including:

A new education space and programs that will enhance the community’s encounter with the botanical and historical wonder of the Pacific Southwest.

The tropical conservatory and the shade house, both used extensively in the education programs, will be renovated to protect the health of the valuable plant collections such as Orchids.

These improvements will make Sherman Library & Gardens the most accessible and walkable botanical garden in Southern California, enabling its visitors to see a vast array of global beauty on a calm and relaxing stroll.

The 3,000 member households and 8,000 individual members of the Sherman Library & Gardens will greatly benefit from the increased accessibility, renovated amenities, and enhanced program offerings improving their overall health and wellbeing.

This month, Sherman Library & Gardens introduced The Crown of the Sea Donor Wall. The idea for the donor wall emerged as they explored a range of artistic concepts from local specialty craftsmen that include decorative tiles, handcrafted pavers, custom wrought iron work, and landscape-inspired finishes.

A unifying vision began to take shape: an integrated tapestry with a fresh aesthetic that complements Sherman’s botanical oasis and elevates the experience of public art for residents and visitors alike. In essence, Sherman Library & Gardens recognized a meaningful opportunity to honor their Founders’ original vision while establishing a new standard of beauty at the entry to the community’s beloved gardens.

There is room for many names on the donor wall. Some elements of the Grow the Garden Campaign have been funded, but there are more opportunities to add your name to the donor wall.

As a donor at or above the Flourish level, your family name will be permanently honored on exquisitely designed glass plaques that become part of this signature art piece. Your generosity will live at the center of a landmark enjoyed by all, reflecting your commitment to preserving beauty, history, and a shared sense of place for generations to come.

“Will you consider putting your permanent mark on The Gardens and adding your name to say I was part of the remaking of Sherman Library and Gardens? We would love to have you on the PCH donor wall or in the Reflection Garden’s pathway,” said Scott LaFleur, the executive director of Sherman Library & Gardens.

Sherman Library & Gardens looks forward to partnering with donors to shape this transformative feature and to create a welcoming, inspiring moment as guests enter through their new front gate.

Learn more at https://thesherman.org/grow-the-gardens.