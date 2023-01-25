Sherman Library & Gardens Schedule of Classes for February 2023

Share this:

LITTLE SEEDLING STORYTIME

Every Friday / 10 – 10:30 a.m. / Free of Charge

Explore nature through the wonderful world of books. Join us every Friday as we share our favorite stories, picture books and poems. Perfect for preschool children and their caregivers.

GUIDED TOUR: NEW BROMELIAD & ISLAND ECOLOGY GARDENS

Saturday, Feb. 4 @ 12 p.m. / Free with Gardens Admission

Get an inside view of our new Bromeliad and Island Ecology Gardens from the Horticulturists who designed them. This guided tour by Sherman Horticulture Director, Kyle Cheesborough and Horticulturist, Dylan Zoller, will give you an insight into the concepts and plant selections in these new gardens. Registration is required for this tour.

CRAFT WORKSHOP: VALENTINE’S DAY BOUQUET CARD & ROSE PETAL BATH SALTS

Thursday, Feb. 9 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. / $40 Member/$45 Non-Member

Join Alexandra Ito for a morning of crafting with a Valentine’s Day theme! For your first project, you will be using card making techniques with pressed flowers to create a unique and lovely Valentine’s Day card. You will then work to combine a mixture of sea salt, flower petals, and scented flower oil to create scented bath salts. You will leave the class with a handmade valentine that is a miniature work of art, along with a bottle of luxurious handmade bath salts. This fun, relaxed class takes place in the outdoor patio classroom by the gift shop, where you can be inspired by the beauty of the gardens.

WATERCOLOR CLASS: CAMELLIA

Friday, Feb. 10 / 10 a.m. -12 p.m. OR 1 – 3 p.m. / $35 Member, $45 Non-Member

Join local artist Erna Van Dyk as she teaches you how to see and paint color and simple shapes. This month Erna takes inspiration from a camellia. Classes are designed for all levels of painter and non-painter. Each participant will take home her/his own charming painting.

FAMILY ART CLASS: VALENTINE HEART

Saturday, Feb. 11 / 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. / $25 Member, $30 Non-Member

Join local artist Erna Van Dyk as she teaches you how to make a cute artwork for Valentine’s Day. You will be using leaves or flowers to press into a clay heart shape and decorate a mini canvas. Working together, you will learn a step-by-step technique to create your own beautiful piece of art. This fun, relaxed class takes place in our outdoor classroom before the garden is open.

GUIDED TOUR OF SHERMAN GARDENS

Saturday, Feb. 11 / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Free with Garden admission

Sherman Gardens is full of unique plants, interesting exhibits and wildlife. Explore the Succulent Garden, Fern Grotto and Tropical Conservatory amongst many others, with our expert Docent Tour Guide. This family friendly tour lasts about one hour and is free with garden admission. Open to all ages.

MINIATURE GARDEN: APPLE TEACUP

Wednesday, Feb. 15 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. / $75 Member, $85 Non-Member

Join Debra Mauzy-Melitz from the Orange Empire Bonsai Society to assemble a miniature Japanese-style garden in an apple-decorated teacup. Your garden will include Portulacaria afra (a.k.a. Elephant Bush) and miniature cranes for accent. Debra will provide tips on how to grow Portulacaria afra to keep them miniaturized and will explain the importance of cranes and apples in Japanese history and culture. You will leave with your own miniature garden in a teacup along with a better understanding and appreciation of the culture of our Japanese friends.

GUIDED TOUR OF SHERMAN GARDENS

Saturday, Feb. 18 / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Free with Garden admission

Sherman Gardens is full of unique plants, interesting exhibits and wildlife. Explore the Succulent Garden, Fern Grotto and Tropical Conservatory amongst many others, with our expert Docent Tour Guide. This family friendly tour lasts about one hour and is free with garden admission. Open to all ages.

INTERNATIONAL BONSAI ARTIST DEMONSTRATION

Sunday, Feb. 19 / 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Presented by the Orange Empire Bonsai Society. Drop-in to the Sherman Succulent Garden and watch some of the finest international bonsai artists demonstrate their craft. They will be working on a number of trees and available to answer questions.

GUIDED TOUR OF SHERMAN GARDENS

Saturday, Feb. 25 / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Free with Garden admission

Sherman Gardens is full of unique plants, interesting exhibits and wildlife. Explore the Succulent Garden, Fern Grotto and Tropical Conservatory amongst many others, with our expert Docent Tour Guide. This family friendly tour lasts about one hour and is free with garden admission. Open to all ages.

Visit www.TheSherman.org for more information on the February classes and details on the gardens, dining and the gift shop.