After 20 Years and 30,000 Robotic Surgeries Hoag Remains a Steadfast Leader

By Alberto A. Mendivil, M.D.

Hoag’s robotic-assisted surgery program turned 20 this year, shortly after my colleagues completed Hoag’s 30,000th robotic-assisted surgery. Hoag was the first hospital in Orange County to adopt robotic surgery, and we are one of only a few medical centers in California to cross this 30,000-procedure threshold.

Why is this important?

When we brought the first da Vinci Robotic System to Orange County in 2004, the innovative technology was a promising tool that few had ever seen. We quickly learned that robotic surgery has the potential to out-perform traditional open surgery in terms of reduction of post operative pain, hospital stay, recovery time, blood loss and risk of complications.

True to Hoag’s philosophy of patient-centric care and our spirit of innovation, every discipline in the hospital wanted to use it.

Hoag first began using the robotic technology in urologic surgeries. Then Hoag’s gynecology and gynecologic oncology services used the da Vinci robots to safely and effectively treat a variety of female reproductive organ conditions.

General surgeons and gastroenterology/GI surgeons immediately began incorporating the robotic technology for gallbladder, hernia, colon and bariatric surgery. And the Jeffery M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute has used the da Vinci and other robotic technologies to complete complex cardiac, vascular and lung surgeries.

Soon after launching our robotics program, we were able to expand not only what we did but whom we helped: people whose conditions, overall health or age made standard surgery too risky can now undergo robotic-assisted, minimally invasive procedures.

Many have benefited from robotic surgery, people like my patient, Jennifer, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer during pregnancy. We were able to use the da Vinci Surgical System to successfully remove Jennifer’s right ovary and fallopian tube without any danger to the baby.

Jennifer’s journey is just one example of how, as robotic technology has advanced, so has our ability to help our community in deeply meaningful ways. Over the years, we became the first in the state to offer incredible treatments from relieving blockages in the carotid artery and improving blood flow to the brain to changing the landscape of care for lung cancer, brain cancer and spinal surgery.

In my more than 15 years at Hoag, I have watched our program grow and seen the profound difference it has made in the lives of our patients and their families. We now have 47 surgeons in 12 disciplines as part of the robotics program.

In addition, our specialists regularly host and proctor surgeons from around the world who come to Hoag to learn how to put our practices to work for their communities.

It is very exciting that Hoag has completed our 30,000th robotic-assisted surgery after celebrating the 20th anniversary of our program. More exciting is what all those surgeries mean to our patients: unsurpassed expertise, lower risk and better outcomes.

Alberto A. Mendivil, M.D., is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as Gynecologic Oncology. He is an AAGL Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) designee.