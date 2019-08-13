SKINrx Opens in Platino Salon

Share this:

SKINrx, offering a full range of skincare services, has opened in Newport Beach inside Platino Salon, at 3636 Birch St., Suite 140.

SKINrx offers microdermabrasion, hydro dermabrasion, chemical peels, deep cleansing facials, anti-aging and acne therapies, as well as waxing and other beauty and skincare services.

Victoria Starr-Busch, owner of SKINrx, is a certified esthetician with over 12 years of experience in the skincare industry.

“I love the science of skincare and have always focused on active ingredients as a way to educate my clients on what really works and what does not,” Starr-Busch said in a press release. “I want my clients to leave a treatment relaxed, but more important, with confidence that their skin looks and feels amazing.”

SKINrx also offers radiofrequency skin tightening, a treatment that uses RF energy to heat the dermis and tighten the skin without damaging the top layer. An FDA-cleared non-surgical skin tightening procedure, the RF treatment is particularly effective on the neck, as it causes skin tightening due to immediate collagen fiber contraction. This reduces the appearance of fine lines and loose skin, and continues to show signs of improvement over the next few months as the skin produces new collagen.

For more information, visit SKINrxbyvictoria.com or call (949) 278-9022.