Sleep Tourism at Pelican Hill Resort

Looking for a good night’s sleep? Try hitting the road.

Sleep tourism is a growing travel trend, but it’s not what you might think. It’s not about finding the hotel with the quietest rooms or the highest thread count.

According to National Geographic, sleep tourism is all about “creating a travel experience where improving sleep is at the core, whether that’s a week-long, one-off retreat to learn the art of sleeping well, a medical-led stay where issues are diagnosed and treated, or a relaxing break with daily sleep-inducing spa treatments. Most notably, it’s a trend that’s here to stay.”

With that in mind, the Resort at Pelican Hill has created an after-hours Night Spa and wellness series called Buona Notte Nighttime Rituals that they say is designed to elevate self-care in a setting of natural serenity that encourages deeply restful sleep.

This new quarterly series will take place at the Resort’s award-winning The Spa at Pelican Hill. The inaugural session takes place on Thursday, May 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. and features a Master Class led by Natura Bisse’s renowned global skincare educator, Yushing Foo, who will guide guests through the nuances of an ideal evening skincare routine, providing expert insights and allowing attendees to sample a selection of products.

The evening actually begins at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome in the spa arrival lobby, where guests are personally greeted by the Spa team. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable loungewear for the event.

The Nighttime Rituals master class is 7 to 8:5 p.m. with Yushing Foo, will guide guests through the nuances of an expert evening skincare routine.

Yushing Foo’s passion for skincare started when she received her first facial at 10 years old. A licensed esthetician for over 25 years, Yushing is a renowned global skincare educator and admired for her accessible approach to self-care. She relishes the opportunity to connect and communicate beauty insights on a personal level. An Australian native, Yushing has traveled the world for her career.

From 8:15 to 8:35 p.m. it’s Wind Down time with Sleep Therapy. Guests will enjoy a special 20-minute sleep therapy session in the Lounge with curated teas and healthful snacks.

Guests are taken through a guided meditation from 8:40 to 9 p.m., creating a deep sense of relaxation.

The cost for this experience is $185 per person. For more information and to book this experience, visit https://www.pelicanhill.com/nighttime-rituals.