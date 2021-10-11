Speak Up Newport Meeting on Oct. 13 Addresses Senate Bill 9 Concerns About Housing Units

Share this:

Speak Up Newport is holding its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Newport Beach Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive.

The meeting topic: Are you going to have a fourplex next door to you?

Senate Bill 9 was signed into law by Governor Newsom which allows up to four housing units to be constructed on a single-family zoned lot. Will your neighbors sell to a developer or construct one themselves?

What will the impacts of this be to Newport Beach?

Will SB 9 help solve the housing shortage in Orange County and California?

Does SB 9 override HOA restrictions?

What local zoning rules does SB 9 have to follow?

What are the parking requirements?

Will speculators be buying homes and converting them to fourplexes?

Will you be able to object to having a duplex or fourplex next door?

Come hear answers to these questions and more.

The special guest for this meeting are Daniel Gehman, People for Housing/OC YIMBY, and Bea Dieringer, Mayor of Rolling Hills.

If you have a question you would like to ask the speakers, please send it to:

[email protected]. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the program.

The SUN zoom webinars have been so successful during COVID that Speak Up Newport will be simulcasting the live program via ZOOM for those that cannot attend in person.

The reception (catered by The Bungalow) is 5:15 to 6 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m.

To participate in the free Zoom Webinar please register at: http://www.speakupnewport.com/senate-bill-9.

For more information, visit http://www.speakupnewport.com/senate-bill-9.