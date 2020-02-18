Spinnaker Names New Partner

Share this:

Newport Beach-based Spinnaker Investment Group has a new partner, officials announced recently.

Vice President of Investments Andrew Krongold was named partner at the seven-member firm, Spinnaker officials announced in a Jan. 16 press release.

He joins CEO and Chief Investment Officer Morgan Christen and company president Joseph Stapleton as partners at the local firm.

They are happy to welcome him as an equity partner, Christen said in a prepared statement.

“He is one of the big reasons we have been named among Orange County’s fastest growing companies for two years in a row,” Christen noted. “Andrew not only continues to provide his clients with world-class financial services, but also is valued community leader making a difference in Southern California.”

Krongold has served as VP since the firm’s launch in 2016, according to officials.

He provides leadership on the firm’s investment committee, and guides marketing and technological innovation efforts.

He developed a passion for investments and teaching others about investing at an early age, according to information shared in the press release. He made his first stock purchase at 13 and chose wealth management as a career path soon after graduating from high school.

“As a kid I was fascinated with the idea that you could buy a piece of a large company,” he said in the statement.

Trading stocks and managing 401k plans early on provided great perspective on the highs and lows investors experience, he added.

“Having personally experienced the emotions associated with both making and losing money, I knew I wanted to join a firm that was independent and focused on the needs of clients, rather than be obliged to sell the financial products offered by a large institutional firm,” Krongold said.

Krongold is a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, a board member for the NextGen division of the Jewish Federation & Family Services of Orange County, and a board member of the Tocqueville Society of Orange County United Way.

He graduated from University of California, San Diego, with a bachelor of arts degree in economics. Krongold and his wife live in Costa Mesa.

For more information, visit SpinnInvest.com.