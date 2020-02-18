Golf Legends Swing into Town for Hoag Classic

Share this:

A local golf tournament is celebrating its silver anniversary with some big names when the event returns early next month.

Celebrating its 25th year, the Hoag Classic is back at the Newport Beach Country Club March 4–8, officials announced in a Feb. 5 press release.

More than 1.5 million fans and 1,500 volunteers, who have donated more than 1 million hours of their time, have been a part of the tournament’s history over the past quarter of a century, Executive Director of the Hoag Classic Jeff Purser said in a prepared statement.

“This year marks an exciting milestone for the Hoag Classic,” Purser said. “The Hoag Classic has benefited from outstanding and generous people in our community over its 25 years and we are proud to host an event that not only contributes to the health and vitality of our community, but creates compelling competition for our fans to enjoy.”

On the green this year will be a number of golf legends, including Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Ángel Cabrera, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, John Daly and Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

About 80 competitors will be challenging 2019 Champion Kirk Triplett to compete for the title and the $1.8 million purse.

Called “the finest stop on the PGA TOUR Champions,” the Hoag Classic features players with more than 500 worldwide professional victories, including 50 major championships. The event also features six PGA TOUR Championship members of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

With more than $20 million in total charitable proceeds raised throughout its history, the tournament is one of the most successful philanthropic events on the PGA TOUR Champions, according to officials. This year, the tournament’s net proceeds will benefit Hoag’s programs and services, as well as other local charities.

“Hoag belongs to the Orange County community and through the generous support of the tournament we’ve been able to expand access to the world-class health and wellness services we provide,” Hoag President and CEO Robert Braithwaite said in the statement.

Attendees will have access to activations throughout the course, including The Military Village presented by CoreLogic, featuring the PAU Maui “Toast to the Troops” Bar, the Hoag Health Village, Corona Premier Pavilion, the Lincoln Auto Experience, the “Tee it High, Let it Fly” flight deck presented by John Wayne Airport on Hole 15, and the Active PDF Pin challenge on Hole 17.

On March 4 and 5, the Legends Pro-Am, presented by Konica Minolta, is the first event of tournament week open to the public. Attending these days gives fans an opportunity to catch golf legends in a more relaxed environment before the competition begins.

Good-Any-One-Day tickets for the Hoag Classic are available online before the event for $25. Tickets purchased at the main gate on the day of the event are $30. Tickets can also be purchased in advance at participating Roger Dunn Golf Stores. Children age 11 and under receive complimentary admission March 4 through 8.

For more information, visit HoagClassic.com.