Stanley Cup Champ Ryan Getzlaf Raises $800K for Cure Duchenne of Newport Beach

Anaheim Duck’s captain and Stanley Cup champion Ryan Getzlaf hosted the 10th Annual “Getzlaf Golf Shootout” on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Monarch Beach Golf Links, and helped raise over $800,000 in support of Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne, a leading global nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The charity golf event brought together local athletes, celebrities and community leaders to raise funds for CureDuchenne’s community programs and investments into lifesaving Duchenne muscular dystrophy research to improve the lives of the Duchenne boys, young men and their families. The event included a golf tournament, awards reception and dinner.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy affects approximately 1 in 3,500 male births worldwide. Boys are usually diagnosed around five years of age, lose the ability to walk by their mid-teens and most boys with Duchenne don’t survive past their mid-20’s. It is 100 percent fatal. Nearly 15,000 boys are living with the disease in the United States alone and over 300,000 worldwide

Off the ice, Getzlaf spends a great deal of his time giving back to the community. He and his wife, Paige, take an active role in supporting CureDuchenne.

CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. CureDuchenne is dedicated to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne by breaking the traditional charitable mold through an innovative venture philanthropy model that funds groundbreaking research, early diagnosis, and community education. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org.