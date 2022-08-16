Share this:

Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer, but summer fun continues Labor Day weekend at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort with aquatic adventures, live entertainment and family-friendly experiences from Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5.

Newport Dunes’ Inflatable Water Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day. With extra-large inflatables including a 17-foot slide, two trampolines, two climbable icebergs, monkey bars, bouncers, and slides, the aquatic playground is fun for adults and children alike.

Additional watersports activities include pedal boats, kayaks, stand up paddleboards and 21-foot electric Duffy boats. All water sports activities can be booked online.

For those looking for the ultimate shoreside VIP experience, Newport Dunes offers private beachfront cabanas for daily rentals. Relax under a breezy, shaded area between dips in the calm waters of the waveless bay. Overnight guests can also enjoy poolside cabanas in the remodeled pool complex with heated pools and spas.

Moe B’s Munchies, Newport Dunes’ walk-up lunch and snack shop, will also be open Labor Day weekend. Offering a menu of American favorites including hot dogs, pizza, sandwiches and salads along with snacks, beer, wine and signature cocktails, guests are welcome to dine on the new patio or take food to-go to relax with a serene picnic on the beach or back at the campsite.

Experience Tunes at the Dunes on Saturday, September 3 featuring live entertainment and rock ‘n roll by The Dreamboats, a variety of food trucks, and a full bar with cocktails, beer and wine. Bring beach chairs and floats to enjoy the music from the beach or the water, and dance to the music in front of the stage.

Waterpark, watersports and parking fees apply. For more information, visit www.NewportDunes.com,