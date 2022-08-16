New Tequila Bar Debuts at Balboa Bay Resort

Share this:

Tequila has become a trendy spirit in the cocktail world. From reposado to anejo, tequila has gained in popularity—but so too has mezcal, often referred to as tequila’s smoky-tasting cousin.

No matter which agave-derived beverage you prefer, you’ll find a version you’ll love at the new Tequila Bar located on the patio of the Balboa Bay Resort’s A + O Restaurant.

The Tequila Bar offers tequila and mezcals that are rare, hard to find, and distinctive in design and flavor.

“The goal is to offer our guests a unique experience when you come to A+O Restaurant,” said Jason Hsieh, Director of Food and Beverage for Balboa Bay Resort. “Mezcal flights will be offered in exclusive Himalayan salt shot glasses as we take you through an experience including different variations of spices and salts like the famous Agave Worm Salt.”

Along with a variety of tequilas, restaurant patrons can enjoy unique house-made bar snacks at the Tequila Bar. Favorites include shaved dark chocolate with tandoori masala and caramelized popcorn with peanuts and bacon, all of which pairs well with Anejo and Cristalino tequilas, as well as mezcals.

Additional bar bites include dehydrated pineapple, which brings out the sweetness of the agave plant and pairs well with blanco and reposado tequilas.

The Tequila Bar at A+O Restaurant | Bar is open Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Recently named the #1 Resort in Newport Beach by U.S. News & World Report, the Forbes Four-Star and AAA Four-Diamond property features a celebrated culinary program by Executive Chef Prabeen Prathapan, who brings more than 17 years of hospitality experience to the resort.

Prior to joining Balboa Bay Resort, Prathapan served as executive chef of Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach. Previously he held an executive sous chef position at Montage Laguna Beach where he was responsible for overseeing daily culinary operations.

If you’re planning to dine at A+O before or after your Tequila Bar experience, I recommend the fish tacos and the burger, although you can’t go wrong with any of the menu options. Oh—and the crab mac and cheese with Gruyere cheese and lump crab. A decadent delight.

For more information, please visit www.balboabayresort.com.