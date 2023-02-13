Table for Ten Charity Culinary Extravaganza Comes to VEA Newport Beach March 5

Share this:

One of the best culinary events of the year is coming to Newport Beach next month.

Table for Ten, a glamorous culinary charity experience, takes place on March 5 at the new VEA Newport Beach in Fashion Island/Newport Center.

This event showcases more than three dozen top OC chefs (including many from Newport Beach) that create masterful multi-course meals tableside for 10 guests. Each table has extravagant décor themed to the restaurant and menu. Exquisite wines will be paired with the cuisine.

Also included is a cocktail reception plus silent and live auctions, which showcases “Best of Chefs” dining experiences, luxury goods, rare wines and trips to exotic locales.

Table for Ten benefits the Pascal Culinary Arts Scholarship Program (named after legendary OC Chef Pascal Olhats), which creates life-changing financial grants for culinary arts students in Orange County. Working with Saddleback College Culinary Arts Program and Orange Coast College Culinary Arts Department, the program focuses on making an impact for culinary students that have demonstrated a financial need, are currently enrolled in classes and meet certain GPA criteria.

Chef Pascal has long been dedicated to helping the culinary field by advancing the educational opportunities to students in Orange County.

Among the participating local chefs and restaurants: Elvis Morales (A Crystal Cove), Prabeen Prathapan (Balboa Bay Resort & Club), Victor Soto (Cannery Seafood of the Pacific), Kyung Carrol (Pelican Hill Resort), Ron Fougeray (Splashes, Surf & Sand Resort), Jose Arrieta (Suenos Laguna Beach), Lewis Butler (The Waterfront Beach Resort), Riley Huddleston (The Mayor’s Table at Lido House), Kyle St. John (The Ranch – Laguna Beach), Yvon Goetz (The Winery Newport), and many others.

Venue Host: Chef Andy Arndt (VEA); Honorary Chef: Paul Buchanan (Primal Alchemy); Chef Scholarship Chair, Pascal Olhats.

Among the wineries pouring tastes at the reception: Crown Point, Daou, Dierberg, Duckhorn, Goldeneye, Earl Stevens Winery, JCB Wines, LVE John Legend Winery, Notorious Pink Rose, Martinelli Vineyards, and Munselle Vineyards.

Tickets and sponsorships are still available but this event always sells out so contact Kristin Martin, Event Coordinator, at (714) 345-0496 or [email protected]

For more information, visit https://tableforten.org.