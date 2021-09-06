Tastemakers of Orange County Returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts Oct. 13

Share this:

The Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA) brings back its “Tastemakers of Orange County” fundraising event on Wednesday, October 13 in the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

Nearly two dozen Orange County chefs and restaurants (including nine from Newport Beach and Laguna Beach) will celebrate the Asian and Pacific Islander community, culture, and heritage by giving guests the opportunity to indulge in Asian and Pacific Island-inspired dishes.

Proceeds benefit OCAPICA to support mental health, health, workforce, youth in education, and civic engagement opportunities for low income families throughout Orange County.

Participating chefs and restaurants from Newport Beach and Laguna Beach include Takashi Abe and Ted Lee from Bluefin, Ivan Calderon from Taco Rosa, Greg Daniels from Harley Laguna Beach, Brian Huskey from Tackle Box, Ed Lee from Wahoos Fish Tacos, Rich Mead from Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, Andro Nardone from Bello, Max Schlutz from Sessions West Coast Deli, and Rainer Schwarz from Driftwood Kitchen and Hendrix.

In addition to the food tastings, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy beverages by Gaviña Coffee, 7 Leaves Café, Firestone Walker 805, and Sierra Nevada. The event includes live entertainment, a silent auction and opportunity drawing.

Tickets are available to the public for $135 for VIP (which allows early entry at 6 p.m.) and $95 for General Admission from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More information and tickets can be found at https://tmoc2021ocapica.eventbrite.com.

Established in 1997, the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA) is a community-based nonprofit organization providing free services to those in need in Orange County. OCAPICA staff speak 26 languages, including American Sign Language, and serve more than 40,000 community members a year. Program services include, health, mental health, youth education, workforce development, and civic engagement.

For more information, please visit www.OCAPICA.org.