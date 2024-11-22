Thanksgiving Day Feasts in Newport Beach

Share this:

Thanksgiving is almost here, have you made your dining plans yet? Why not skip the kitchen mess and make a reservation for a relaxing Thanksgiving Day feast at a restaurant in Newport Beach.

Many local restaurants are preparing sumptuous menus for Thanksgiving but make your arrangements soon or all the reservations will be gobbled up!

Balboa Bay Resort Thanksgiving Day Brunch / 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thanksgiving Brunch in Balboa Bay Resort’s waterfront Lighthouse Room will be a feast for the senses featuring holiday classics such as traditional roasted turkey, herb-marinated ribeye, roasted apple and sage stuffing. Brunch will also include Executive Chef Prabeen’s curated a seafood bar, antipasto display of artisanal cheeses, eggs benedict, salmon, crepe station, waffle station, dessert display and complimentary wine tasting station. Tickets are $145 for Adult & $55 per Child (ages 3-12), plus taxes and fees. Visit www.balboabayresort.com/event/thanksgiving-brunch.

Mayor’s Table at Lido House

Enjoy a Thanksgiving getaway at Lido House. Dine, drink and give thanks at the hotel’s signature dining venue, The Mayor’s Table, where Executive Chef Riley Huddleston has crafted a special menu featuring seasonal ingredients and fall flavors. On Thanksgiving from 2 to 8 p.m., indulge in gourmet dishes such as Confit Turkey Leg, Braised Beef Short Rib, Maple Chestnut Brioche Stuffing, Heirloom Pumpkin Pie, and more. After dinner, visit Topside, Newport Beach’s only rooftop bar to enjoy craft cocktails and epic views of the harbor. Pricing is $95 per person & $40 per child 12 and under (children 6 and under eat free). Visit www.Lidohousehotel.com.

Bayside Restaurant

Bayside Restaurant gives thanks to its amazing Orange County guests with a special Thanksgiving dinner, with reservations available 12 to 9 p.m. Live music will fill the space from 4 p.m. to close, while you celebrate gratitude with family and friends. Bayside will feature a chef-curated three-course traditional menu, with a choice of seasonal starters like the Autumn Harvest Salad or Butternut Squash Soup, plus a traditional Thanksgiving meal complete with a Diestel Farms Oven Roasted Organic Turkey with Brioche Vegetable Herb Stuffing, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Pan Drippings Gravy, Roasted Vegetables and Orange Scented Cranberry Sauce. Complete the meal with your choice of seasonal desserts including Pumpkin Pie or Butterscotch Bodino. Children are welcome with a specially curated menu just for them. An a la carte menu is also available for those who want to expand their palate beyond the traditional holiday fare. Pricing is $82 per adult for prix fixe menu, $39 per child. Visit www.BaysideRestaurant.com.

The Bungalow Restaurant

The Bungalow Restaurant in Corona del Mar has an impressive two-course menu at three different price points served from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. All price points include a choice of starters including lobster bisque, Caesar salad, and butternut squash ravioli. Entrée selections for Tier 1 ($60 per guest) are turkey breast with mashed potatoes and stuffing with gravy, blackened wild king salmon, pasta primavera and braised short ribs. Tier 2 ($70 per guest) offers a choice of prime rib of beef, prime rib of beef & pan roasted turkey breast combination, prime filet mignon, and miso marinated Chilean sea bass. Tier 3 ($80 per guest) offers a choice of prime bone-in rib eye or Northern Australian lobster tail. Desserts are available. Visit www.thebungalowrestaurant.com.

The Winery Newport

The Winery Restaurant in Newport Beach features harbor views and outstanding wine-country cuisine plus unmatched hospitality. This Thanksgiving, The Winery has a three course menu for $95 served from noon to 7:30 p.m. that includes a choice of starts: a fall harvest salad, butternut squash bisque, pumpkin and ricotta ravioli, or Caesar salad. Main course is a choice of traditional maple glazed free range turkey, zinfandel braised short rib, jumbo wild white shrimp, or glazed pork chop. Dessert is a choice of pumpkin pie or chocolate cheesecake. A children’s menu is available for $30. Visit www.thewinerynewport.com.

Biscuits & Baked Goods from 608 Dahlia

Don’t sweat the sweet stuff, this Thanksgiving leave the baking to 608 Dahlia. Chef Jessica Roy is offering a selection of to-go pastries including a lemon tart, flourless chocolate cake, and her famous buttermilk, chive, and gruyeré biscuits. The biscuits are par-baked and can be popped in the oven before serving. Orders must be placed online by Thursday, November 21 for pickup by Wednesday, November 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at 608 Dahlia in Corona del Mar (on the grounds of Sherman Library & Gardens). Visit www.608dahlia.com/shop-online.

Il Barone Thanksgiving Feast to-Go

Il Barone ristorante is renowned for its Italian cuisine, but Chef Franco Barone also coks a mean Thanksgiving feast, which is available to go and serves 8 to 10 people. This gourmet dinner is $700 and includes Mary’s Farm all-natural free-range fresh turkey (12-16 lbs.), house made Sicilian meatballs in a light fresh herbs tomato sauce, turkey gravy, risotto smoked pancetta with toasted almonds and parmigiano stuffing, mashed potato puree, burned bourbon glazed organic carrots, corn creamed casserole, and brioche vanilla bread pudding with bourbon caramel sauce. Additional favorites available to go include baked ham, antipasto platter, meatloaf with pan drippings, roasted prime rib, a full tray of lasagna, Italian mac and cheese, and assorted desserts.

All feast orders must be picked up on Wednesday, November 28. Orders may be placed by calling (949) 955-2755 or email donatella@ilbaroneristorante.com.

Visit www.baroneoc.com.