Biz Buzz: The Lot Gets Top Billing in Fashion Island

The Lot, a luxury cinema replete with sublime leather recliners, a stand-alone restaurant and indoor-outdoor social space, has officially opened to the public with its first showing of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The Lot, which replaced Island Cinema, features 420 leather reclining seats, a full casual-contemporary menu, elevated cuisine, sophisticated wines, craft cocktails and daily baked pastries.

The lobby is a versatile open floor plan with different settings, including an indoor/outdoor café, dining area, outdoor patio and a hip social bar. The use of natural materials, woods, fabrics and comfortable design elements create a great place to meet.

Equal parts movie theater and community social hub, The Lot has two successful San Diego locations in La Jolla and Point Loma’s Liberty Station.

Cinematic technology includes top-of-the-line audio visual while elevated in-theater dining offers fine wine, innovative cocktails and house-made desserts. All The Lot locations feature stand-alone restaurants with a sophisticated design, and all-day menus reflecting regional fare.

Additionally, The Lot plays host to special events with influential local partners including the Newport Beach Film Festival.

For more information, visit TheLotEnt.com and ShopFashionIsland.com.