Think Together Brings in More Than $500K at Annual Raise a Hand Event

Think Together, California’s largest nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning, and school improvement programs, held its annual Raise A Hand event on April 23, raising $515,000.

Think Together’s annual fundraiser was reimagined this year as a virtual experience with nearly 300 guests registered to attend. The event brought together passionate individuals and corporations to raise funds for student learning recovery programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic and honor students who have overcome challenges in pursuit of their education.

Think Together Board Chair John Lee, Executive Vice President of PIMCO in Newport Beach, said he was thrilled with the outpouring of support.

“Where we were concerned about COVID causing disconnect, we’ve found it’s the opposite. Hosting Raise a Hand virtually allowed us to expand our circle of impact in ways we haven’t been able to do in the past. We are able to share and celebrate the meaningful work Think Together is doing to support students no matter where we are,” said Lee.

During the event, Think Together delivered its annual Faces of the Future scholarship, presented by Newport Beach-based Pacific Life, to three deserving high school seniors enrolled in Think Together’s program who faced extraordinary challenges. Each student received a $3,000 scholarship and a personal laptop to start their college career.

Think Together’s annual Raise A Hand was free to attend virtually. To learn more about Think Together or to watch the Raise A Hand event broadcast, visit www.thinktogether.org.