Today’s Hope is Here quote of the week, courtesy of On Faith writer Cindy Christeson:

“God bless America, land that I love,

Stand beside her, and guide her,

Through the night, with the light from above,

From the mountains, to the prairies

To the oceans, white with foam

God bless America, my home sweet home,

God bless America! My Home Sweet Home!”

— Irving Berlin